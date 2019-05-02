Connacht Junior Squad Named For Interpro With Leinster

The Connacht Juniors management team have made two changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s Junior Interprovincial Series match with Leinster Juniors at Wicklow RFC ( k/o 2.30pm).



The first of those changes is in the front row where Ian Staunton of Connemara RFC is drafted in alongside club mate Barry Gibbons and Aidan Leech of Creggs RFC.



The second change is at outside centre as Sean Mullin comes into the squad, where he’ll partner David McDonagh who again captains the side.



In total 8 of the starting 15 hail for the J1A League champions Connemara, with a further 4 from Creggs and 1 each from Monivea, Castlebar and Sligo.



CONNACHT JUNIORS STARTING XV & REPLACEMENTS VS LEINSTER JUNIORS – SATURDAY 4TH MAY 2019 @ WICKLOW RFC (K/O 2.30PM)

15. Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

14. Marty Conneely (Connemara RFC)

13. Sean Mullin (Sligo RFC)

12. David McDonagh (Connemara RFC) (C)

11. Conor Carter (Castelbar RFC)

10. Shane Dowd (Creggs RFC)

9. Michael O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

1. Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC)

2. Barry Gibbons (Connemara RFC)

3. Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC)

4. Niall Staunton (Connemara RFC)

5. Gerard Ward (Monivea RFC)

6. Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)

7. James Brandon (Creggs RFC)

8. TJ Berry (Connemara RFC)

16. Maurice Buckley (Creggs RFC)

17. Rory Grenham (Buccaneers RFC)

18. Conor Mitchell (Sligo RFC)

19. Brian Donohue (Creggs RFC)

20. Alan Finnerty (Tuam RFC)

21. Joe Keane (Portumna RFC)

22. Craig McCormick (Ballina RFC)

23. Robert Enright-Mooney (Buccaneers RFC)