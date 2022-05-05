Connacht Junior Rugby Team Named For Final Interprovincial against Ulster

The Connacht Junior Squad for Saturday’s final Interpro with Ulster has been named. (Kick Off in Lurgan is at 2.30pm)

Connacht can win the series if they beat Ulster with a bonus point and for Leinster to beat Munster without a bonus point but all four provinces still have a chance of winning the series if certain results go their way.

There are some significant changes to the Connacht Squad

Paul Lee of Connemara moves from bench to start in the back row.

Westport’s Sam Walsh comes back in at scrum half and Buccaneers’ Graham Lynch comes onto the bench.

Eoghan Coyle of Creggs starts in the centre.

Westport’s Alan Masterson comes in for his first cap and starts on the wing in place of the injured Marty Conneely of Connemara.

Ryan O’Meara of Buccaneers comes onto the bench in place of the injured Alan Finnerty.

Niall Carney of Tuam comes back into the squad on the bench.

The Connacht Squad is…

1.Aidan Leech (Creggs Rfc)

2.Hiram Wood Hennessy (Corinthians Rfc)

3.Craig Hansberry (Ballinrobe Rfc)

4.TJ Berry (Connemara Rfc)

5.Niall Staunton (Connemara Rfc)

6.Paul Lee (Connemara Rfc)

7.Brian Ruane (Tuam Rfc)

8.Brian Diffley (Creggs Rfc) Captain.

9.Sam Walsh (Westport Rfc)

10.Shane Purcell (Creggs Rfc)

11.Ross Murphy Sweeney (Buccaneers Rfc)

12.Ian Heanue (Connemara Rfc)

13.Eoghan Coyle (Creggs Rfc)

14.Alan Masterson (Westport Rfc)*

15.Henry O’Toole (Connemara Rfc)

Replacements:

16.Sean Tonra (Castlebar Rfc)

17.Ian Staunton (Connemara Rfc)

18.Niall Carney (Tuam Rfc)

19.Marty Cummins (Dunmore Rfc)

20.Ryan O’Meara (Buccaneers Rfc)

21.Graham lynch (Buccaneers Rfc)*

22.Mark Purcell (Creggs Rfc)

23.Conor Burns (Dunmore Rfc)

24. Fergus Galvin (Buccaneers Rfc)

*Denotes First Cap