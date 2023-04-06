Connacht Junior Rugby Squad working hard ahead of Interprovincial Series

The Connacht Junior Squad is currently in training and working hard ahead of the upcoming Interprovincial series.

Connacht begins the Series at home to Munster on the 29th of April in Tuam followed by an away trip to Leinster on the 6th of May in Tullow with their final game against Ulster on the 13th at the Monastery field in Connemara.

At the moment forty players are training under the coaching staff headed by Tuam’s Barry Ruane who is assisted by Castlebar’s Alan Bane and Westport’s Eddie Walsh and the team is managed by Declan Slattery and Sean Higgins as Connacht bids to win the series for only the third time in their history.

Head Coach Barry Ruane has been speaking to John Mulligan