Connacht Junior League Fixtures Released For New Season

The Fixtures for the 2019/20 Connacht J1A, J1B and J1C Leagues have been confirmed this afternoon with 23 teams competing across the 3 divisions. The opening round of games will take place on the 15th of September in J1A and J1B. J1C will kick off a week later on Saturday 21st of September.

Reigning J1A and Junior Cup champions Connemara RFC will get their campaign underway at home to Castlebar RFC. Cawley Cup winners Creggs RFC, who pushed Connemara all the way in the league last term, will open up with a home game against Sligo RFC. Newly promoted Tuam RFC will play their first J1A game away to Westport RFC. The final fixture of the opening weekend will see Buccaneers RFC (2nd XV) host Monivea RFC.



Meanwhile, in J1B newcomers Ballina RFC will open up with a tricky Mayo derby against Ballinrobe RFC. Elsewhere there is also a Galway City derby between NUIG RFC and Galwegians. Both of these sides are likely to be among the favourites to compete for the J1B league title this season. The final two games on the opening weekend of the J1B League will see Corrib RFC host Corinthians RFC and Dunmore RFC will welcome Loughrea RFC in a repeat of last season’s Curley Cup Final where Dunmore took home the honours.



Seven teams will compete in the J1C league next season meaning one team will be idle each weekend. Last season’s Junior 1C Champions Corinthians RFC welcome Ballinasloe RFC while J2 League winners Carrick on Shannon RFC will be the first side to have a weekend off. The other newly promoted side Tuam RFC will begin with a trip to face Creggs RFC. Finally, OLBC RFC will be at home to Ballyhaunis.

