Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~2 minutes read

Connacht Junior Cup Round-Up

Share story:
Connacht Junior Cup Round-Up

Dunmore produced the performance of the last sixteen of the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup in knocking out defending champions Westport at the Fairgreen by 33 points to 18. There were also wins for Creggs, Ballinasloe, Castlebar, Ballinrobe, the University of Galway, Castlebar and Connemara

The draw for the quarter-finals has paired together the top two teams in the league, Connemara and Creggs, Dunmore will host the University of  Galway and Ballinrobe will be away to Castlebar. Ballinasloe must wait to see who they get in the Quarter Final as Sligo faces Buccaneers in the last sixteen tie.

Bank Of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Results:
Prelim Round
Buccaneers 31 Monivea 14
Last Sixteen
Creggs 19 Corinthians 18
Ballinrobe 52 Ballina 3
Ballinasloe 29 Loughrea 12
Dunmore 33 Westport 18
Connemara 50 Galwegians 0
Castlebar 19 Tuam 14
University of Galway 26 Corrib 24
Let’s start our round-up of match reports and reaction, with that win for Dunmore over Westport. Reporting is Ivan Smyth…

After the game, Ivan spoke to Man of the Match Conor Burns from Dunmore…

The Dunmore Rugby Club President is Jimmy Coen, who told Ollie Turner it was a famous day for the club…

Next up, it’s Buccaneers’ preliminary round win over Monivea. Reporting is Tommy Devane…

After the game, Tommy got the thoughts of a delighted Buccaneers Manager Niall Harney…

Castlebar won 19-14 away to Tuam. Kevin O’Dwyer reports…

University of Galway edged out Corrib 26-24 in a game watched by Mike Rafferty…

After the game, Mike spoke to University head coach Colm Rigney…

Connemara defeated Galwegians at Crowley Park with Dave Finn watching the action…

 

Share story:

Weekend Basketball Review

Maree won the local bragging rights over Maigh Cuilinn in the Men’s Basketball Superleague, while University of Galway Mystics lost out to DCU Mercy...

Galway 6-29 Laois 2-20 - Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Hurlers booked their place in the Walsh Cup Semi-Final with a comfortable win over Laois in Duggan Park on Sunday afternoon. Here is the...

Wassim Aouachria signs new contract with Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that striker Wassim Aouachria has signed a new contract ahead of our 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division ...

Heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts in AIL Junior Cup Final

There was heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts this afternoon when, despite putting in an outstanding effort, they were beaten 15-6 by MU Barnhall in the ...