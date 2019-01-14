Connacht Junior Cup Quarter Final draw
Written by Sport GBFM on 14 January 2019
The draw for the Quarter Final of the Connacht Junior Cup took place yesterday in studio during Sunday Sport and was conducted by Sean Brennan and Ciaran Smyth of the competitions committee.
The draw is as follows….
Connemara v Buccaneers
Creggs v Monivea
Castlebar v Corrib
Tuam v Ballina
Connacht Junior Cup results
Creggs 32 Sligo 12
Corrib 15 Nuig 12
Tuam 16 Loughrea 8
Ballina 23 Galwegians 20
Castlebar 15 Ballinrobe 6
Monivea 18 Westport 13
Corinthians 10 Buccaneers 27
Dunmore 6 Connemara 29