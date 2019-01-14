Current track
Connacht Junior Cup Quarter Final draw

Written by on 14 January 2019

 

A view of the Connacht Junior Cup ©INPHO/James Crombie

 

The draw for the Quarter Final of the Connacht Junior Cup took place yesterday in studio during Sunday Sport and was conducted by Sean Brennan and Ciaran Smyth of the competitions committee.

The draw is as follows….

Connemara v Buccaneers

Creggs v Monivea

Castlebar v Corrib

Tuam v Ballina

 

Connacht Junior Cup results

Creggs 32 Sligo 12

Corrib 15 Nuig 12

Tuam 16 Loughrea 8

Ballina 23 Galwegians 20

Castlebar 15 Ballinrobe 6

Monivea 18 Westport 13

Corinthians 10 Buccaneers 27

Dunmore 6 Connemara 29

 

