4 March 2024

Connacht Junior Cup and Shield Games now confirmed following weekend’s results

The details of the Quarter Finals of the Connacht FA Junior Cup and the last sixteen of the Junior Shield are now confirmed following the weekend’s games.

In The Junior Cup Quarter Finals, Salthill Devon will be at home to Mervue United in the only all Galway tie of the round, Athenry will be away to Castlebar Celtic, Colga will be away to Moore United and Maree/Oranmore are away to Ballyheane. All of these games are fixed for the 14th of April.

Connacht FA Junior Cup – Weekend of April 14th 

Castlebar Celtic A Vs Athenry A

Salthill Devon FC Vs Mervue United A

Moore Utd Vs Colga FC

Ballyheane FC A Vs Maree/Oranmore A

Connacht FA Junior Shield – Weekend of March 10th 

Moyne Villa FC Vs Ballyglass FC

Dynamo Blues Vs Corrib Celtic FC

Oughterard FC Vs Westport Utd A

Ballinagare Manor Vs Boyle Celtic

Claremorris FC Vs Glen Celtic

Cloonfad Utd Vs Mervue United B

Dromahair FC Vs Ballinasloe Town

Cois Fharraige Vs Galway Hibs

Creggs RFC Wins Epic Connacht Junior League Title - Commentary and Reaction

Creggs RFC are Connacht Junior 1A League champions following an epic final against Connemara played at Dexcom Stadium. A late penalty from Shane Purcell s...

Anna McGough Starts for Republic of Ireland under 15 Schools against Northern Ireland

Claregalway’s Anna McGough represented the Republic of Ireland under-15 schools yesterday in their 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland (Sunday, 3...

Sports Clubs in Renmore launch FabLittleBag initiative

In the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8th, clubs in Galway have united for a common cause. Liam Mellows Galway City Hurling & Camo...

Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-14 (Men's National Football League Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Galway picked up their second victory in this year’s Allianz National Football League on Sunday (3rd March) following this seven-point victory over ...