Connacht Junior Cup and Shield Games now confirmed following weekend’s results

The details of the Quarter Finals of the Connacht FA Junior Cup and the last sixteen of the Junior Shield are now confirmed following the weekend’s games.

In The Junior Cup Quarter Finals, Salthill Devon will be at home to Mervue United in the only all Galway tie of the round, Athenry will be away to Castlebar Celtic, Colga will be away to Moore United and Maree/Oranmore are away to Ballyheane. All of these games are fixed for the 14th of April.

Connacht FA Junior Cup – Weekend of April 14th

Castlebar Celtic A Vs Athenry A

Salthill Devon FC Vs Mervue United A

Moore Utd Vs Colga FC

Ballyheane FC A Vs Maree/Oranmore A

Connacht FA Junior Shield – Weekend of March 10th

Moyne Villa FC Vs Ballyglass FC

Dynamo Blues Vs Corrib Celtic FC

Oughterard FC Vs Westport Utd A

Ballinagare Manor Vs Boyle Celtic

Claremorris FC Vs Glen Celtic

Cloonfad Utd Vs Mervue United B

Dromahair FC Vs Ballinasloe Town

Cois Fharraige Vs Galway Hibs