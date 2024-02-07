7 February 2024
~2 minutes read
Connacht Junior Cup and Shield Draws announced
The draws for the last sixteen of the Connacht Junior Cup and the last 32 of the Connacht Junior Shield have been announced this morning.
Games in both competitions will be played the weekend of February 25th.
In the Junior Cup, Athenry will be away to Conn Rangers, The University of Galway travel to Moore United, Salthill Devon will be at home to Westport United B, Dunmore Town or Maree/Oranmore will be at home to Ballina Town, Mervue United are away to Carbury and Colga host Castlebar Celtic B.
Connacht FA Junior Cup Last Sixteen
Conn Rangers Vs Athenry A
Ballaghaderreen FC Vs Ballyheane FC A
Moore Utd Vs University of Galway
Salthill Devon FC Vs Westport Utd B
Cartron Utd Vs Castlebar Celtic A
Dunmore Town or Maree/Oranmore A Vs Ballina Town
Carbury FC Vs Mervue United A
Colga FC Vs Castlebar Celtic B
Connacht FA Junior Shield Last 32
Fahy Rovers Vs Cois Fharraige
Castlebar Town Vs Ballinagare Manor
Claremorris FC Vs Ballinrobe Town
Calry Bohs Reserves Vs Dromahair FC
Glen Celtic Vs Killala FC
Dynamo Blues Vs St John’s FC
Bearna Na Forbacha Vs Ballyglass FC
Mervue United B Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
Oughterard FC Vs Ballyvary Blue Bombers
Manulla FC Vs Westport Utd A
Cloonfad Utd Vs West Utd
Galway Hibs Vs CP Ajax
Boyle Celtic Vs Ballyheane B
Cregmore /Claregalway A Vs Ballinasloe Town
Moyne Villa FC Vs Cregmore /Claregalway B
Corrib Celtic Vs St Johns Athletic FC