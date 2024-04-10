Galway Bay FM

10 April 2024

Connacht issue squad injury update

The Connacht management team have released the latest squad update ahead of Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Benetton Rugby (12.30 pm Irish time).
Jarrad Butler (head) is undergoing GRTP protocols and is unavailable for selection this week. Shayne Bolton (thigh) and Jack Aungier (neck) are unavailable this week and will be further assessed in the coming days. Michael McDonald (foot) and Diarmuid Kilgallen (shoulder) both underwent surgery last week. McDonald is targeting a return to selection by late May while Kilgallen will unfortunately miss the rest of the season.
Targeting a return to selection availability for Zebre next week are Sean Jansen (groin) and Oisín Dowling (ankle), while Byron Ralston (ankle) and Mack Hansen (shoulder) are targeting a return for the Dragons game at the end of April. Santiago Cordero (knee) continues to progress well and is targeting a return in late May.

