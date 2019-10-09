Connacht Hurling and Football Club Championships Fast Approaching

The provincial club championships are fast approaching with games scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of November in Football while in Hurling, the games will begin on the bank holiday weekend in October.

The First Galway team in action will be the Galway Junior Football Champions Glenamaddy when they take on the Mayo Junior representatives Kilmaine who are managed by Dunmore’s John Donnellan at a Galway Venue on November the 2nd. The winners of that game will play the Roscommon representatives Ballinameen in the Connacht Semi-Final on the following weekend also at a Galway Venue. Both Kilmaine and Ballinameen still have county finals but their opponents Castlebar Mitchels and St Brigids are ineligible to play in the Connacht Championship.

In Intermediate, The winners of Oughterard and Micheal Breathnach who meet in their replay on Saturday week will face the winners of the Roscommon and Leitrim Championships in the Connacht Semi-Final on Saturday November the 9th at a Galway Venue. Tulsk and Oran will meet in the Roscommon Final while Drumkeernan or Leitrim Gaels will meet in the Leitrim Decider.

Meanwhile in Senior, Corofin or Tuam Stars will meet the winners of the Leitrim or Mayo Senior Championship in their Connacht Club Semi-Final on Sunday November 10th. Sean O’Heslins or Glencar/Manorhamilton meet on Sunday in the Leitrim County Senior Final in Carrick on Shannon with the Mayo decider between Ballaghaderreen or Ballintubber taking place on the 19th of October in McHale Park.

In Hurling, the County Junior 1 Champions who will be decided on Saturday in Moycullen at 1pm will face the winners of the Semi-Final between the Sligo and Leitrim Champions who are still to play their county finals. The Sligo Final takes place on Sunday with Easkey taking on Naomh Eoin in Markievicz Park at 4pm while in Leitrim, Carrick Hurling face Cluainin Iomáint in their County Senior Final on Saturday the 19th in Carrick On Shannon.

Regarding the Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Championship, The Galway Championship is still at the Quarter Final stage but the winners will not have much time to celebrate as they are due to face the winners of the Semi-Final that features London and the winners of the Mayo and Roscommon Senior Hurling Championships. Four Roads are the Roscommon champions while Castlebar Mitchels and Tooreen meet in the Mayo County Final on Sunday next.

AIB Connacht GAA Club Senior Football Championship 2019

Quarter-Final 1 Sunday 3rd November – Sligo v Roscommon

Quarter-Final 2 Sunday 3rd November – Leitrim v Mayo

Semi-Final 1 Sunday 10th November – London v Winner of Quarter Final 1

Semi-Final 2 Sunday 10th November – Winner of Quarter Final 2 v Galway

Final – Sunday 24th November

AIB Connacht GAA Club Intermediate Football Championship 2019

Quarter-Final Saturday 2nd November – Leitrim v Roscommon

Semi-Final 1 Saturday 9th November – Sligo v Mayo

Semi-Final 2 Saturday 9th November – Galway v Winner of Quarter Final

Final – Sat/Sun 16/17th November

AIB Connacht GAA Club Junior Football Championship 2019

Quarter-Final Saturday 2nd November – Galway v Mayo

Semi-Final 1 Sat/Sun 9th/10th November – Leitrim v Sligo

Semi-Final 2 Sat/Sun 9th/10th November – Winner of Quarter Final 1 v Roscommon

Final – Saturday 16th November

Connacht GAA Club Minor A Football Championship 2019

Quarter-Final Friday 25th October – Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-Final 1 Tuesday 29th October – Winner of Quarter Final v Leitrim

Semi-Final 2 Tuesday 29th October – Galway v Sligo

Final – Friday 1st November

Connacht GAA Club Minor B Football Championship 2019

Quarter-Final Friday 25th October – Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-Final 1 Tuesday 29th October – Winner of Quarter Final v Leitrim

Semi-Final 2 Tuesday 29th October – Galway v Sligo

Final – Friday 1st November

AIB Connacht GAA Club Intermediate Hurling Championship 2019

Quarter Final Sun/Mon 27/28th October – Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-Final Sat/Sun 2/3rd November – Winner of Quarter Final v London

Final – Sat/Sun 16/17th November – Winner of Semi-Final v Galway

AIB Connacht GAA Club Junior Hurling Championship 2019

Semi-Final Monday 28th October – Sligo v Leitrim

Final – Saturday 9th November – Semi-Final Winners v Galway

Connacht GAA U16 Club Hurling 2019

1st Round Saturday 19th October – Sligo v Leitrim

Quarter Final Saturday 26th October – Winner of 1st Round v Mayo

Semi-Final Saturday 2nd November – Winner of Quarter Final v Roscommon

Final – Saturday 9th November – Galway v Winners of Semi-Final