Connacht Hockey Teams Named For Interprovincials

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock, U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott & U23 Jen Hyde name their teams for the up-and-coming Interpro Match on Sunday 12th December against Munster in Catholic Institute Limerick.

The U16 match is on at 12pm, U18 at 2pm followed by the U23 at 4pm.  Best of luck to all teams!

Connacht U16 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
 Kate Bredin (GK)Greenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Aisling LuptonGalway HCDominican College Taylors Hill
 Anna Meade (VC)Yeats County HCUrsuline College Sligo
 Aoibhe MonaghanGreenfields HCYeats College Galway
 AoibhínDeasyGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Aoife PurtillAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Ava McGauranGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
 Emily QuinnGalway HCColáisteIognáid
 Grace O’FlahertyAthlone HCMoate Community College
 Kate Stuart TrainorAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Maebh McLoughlinPembroke Wanderers HCSligo Grammar
 Mia RodgersKinvara HCSeamount College Kinvara
 Roisín Heaney (Captain)Galway HCSalerno Galway
 Saoirse LawleyYeats County HCSligo Grammar
 Siún McGovernGalway HCColáisteIognáid
 Sophie SwannYeats County HCSligo Grammar
ReservesRiona Cunningham (GK)Athlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
 Sophie BeattyGalway HCSalerno Galway
 Ava HartyGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
Management   
Head CoachGary RuddockManagerDeirdre Corcoran
Asst. CoachStephen O’Keeffe  
Connacht U18 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
1Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain)Galway HCCalasanctius College
2MeabhGilmor (GK)Yeats County HCSligo Grammar
3Erika LoweAthlone HCKilkenny College
4Rachel KellyGalway HCColáisteIognáid
5Lara SwannYeats County HCSligo Grammar
6Caoimhe Cleary (Captain)Greenfields HCColáisteIognáid
7Aoibhin McDonnellGalway HCDominican College Taylors Hill
8Zoe RodgersKinvara HCSeamount College Kinvara
9Grace WalshGalway HCSalerno Galway
10Anna BrowneGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
11Rosie DoorlyGalway HCColáisteIognáid
12Anna Costelloen/aSalerno Galway
13Ellie HughesNUIG HCN/A
14Mary RooneyGalway HCColáiste
15Lauren O’DonnellGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
16Saoirse BurkeGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
18Isabelle HowardGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
19Leah RuaneGreenfields HCSalerno Galway
Reserves   
17Laoise MedleyGalway HCSalerno Galway
20Ailish McDonnellGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Management   
Head CoachDeirdre McDermott  
Asst. CoachKatie Osbourne  
GK CoachMartin White  
ManagerSarah Comer  
Connacht U23 GirlsPlayerClubSchool
1Anna O’Donoghue (GK)NUIG 
2Katie OsborneNUIG 
3Amy KeenanN/ASalerno
4Robyn Heatherington (VC)Old Alex 
5Ciara DunneN/ASalerno
6Alison HennessyTrinity 
7Jenny ButtimerNUIG 
8Fiona Kelly (C)Catholic Institute 
9Aoife QuinnNUIGColáisteIognáid
10Ailbhe FolanNUIGSalerno
11Ciara KeenanTrinity 
12Megan ClintonAthloneMoate Community College
13Margo SchaafNUIG 
14Sarah HolmesNUIG 
15Allie HeatheringtonOld Alex 
16Camille KeaneColáisteIognáid
17JulieanneLanganNUIG 
18Teagan Stanley (GK)Galway 
Reserves   
19Ciara MurphyNUIG 
20Emer O’ConnellGalway 
Management   
Head CoachJennifer Hyde  
Asst. CoachLorraine Mahon  
GK CoachMartin White  
ManagerJohn Folan  

