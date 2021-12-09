Connacht Hockey Teams Named For Interprovincials

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock, U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott & U23 Jen Hyde name their teams for the up-and-coming Interpro Match on Sunday 12th December against Munster in Catholic Institute Limerick.

The U16 match is on at 12pm, U18 at 2pm followed by the U23 at 4pm. Best of luck to all teams!

Connacht U16 Girls Player Club School Kate Bredin (GK) Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Aisling Lupton Galway HC Dominican College Taylors Hill Anna Meade (VC) Yeats County HC Ursuline College Sligo Aoibhe Monaghan Greenfields HC Yeats College Galway AoibhínDeasy Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Aoife Purtill Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Ava McGauran Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Emily Quinn Galway HC ColáisteIognáid Grace O’Flaherty Athlone HC Moate Community College Kate Stuart Trainor Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Maebh McLoughlin Pembroke Wanderers HC Sligo Grammar Mia Rodgers Kinvara HC Seamount College Kinvara Roisín Heaney (Captain) Galway HC Salerno Galway Saoirse Lawley Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Siún McGovern Galway HC ColáisteIognáid Sophie Swann Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar Reserves Riona Cunningham (GK) Athlone HC Our Lady’s Bower Sophie Beatty Galway HC Salerno Galway Ava Harty Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Management Head Coach Gary Ruddock Manager Deirdre Corcoran Asst. Coach Stephen O’Keeffe Connacht U18 Girls Player Club School 1 Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain) Galway HC Calasanctius College 2 MeabhGilmor (GK) Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar 3 Erika Lowe Athlone HC Kilkenny College 4 Rachel Kelly Galway HC ColáisteIognáid 5 Lara Swann Yeats County HC Sligo Grammar 6 Caoimhe Cleary (Captain) Greenfields HC ColáisteIognáid 7 Aoibhin McDonnell Galway HC Dominican College Taylors Hill 8 Zoe Rodgers Kinvara HC Seamount College Kinvara 9 Grace Walsh Galway HC Salerno Galway 10 Anna Browne Greenfields HC Salerno Galway 11 Rosie Doorly Galway HC ColáisteIognáid 12 Anna Costelloe n/a Salerno Galway 13 Ellie Hughes NUIG HC N/A 14 Mary Rooney Galway HC Coláiste 15 Lauren O’Donnell Greenfields HC Dominican College Taylors Hill 16 Saoirse Burke Greenfields HC Dominican College Taylors Hill 18 Isabelle Howard Greenfields HC Salerno Galway 19 Leah Ruane Greenfields HC Salerno Galway Reserves 17 Laoise Medley Galway HC Salerno Galway 20 Ailish McDonnell Greenfields Salerno Galway Management Head Coach Deirdre McDermott Asst. Coach Katie Osbourne GK Coach Martin White Manager Sarah Comer