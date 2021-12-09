Connacht Hockey Teams Named For Interprovincials

Connacht Hockey U16 Coach Gary Ruddock, U18 Coach Deirdre McDermott & U23 Jen Hyde name their teams for the up-and-coming Interpro Match on Sunday 12th December against Munster in Catholic Institute Limerick.
The U16 match is on at 12pm, U18 at 2pm followed by the U23 at 4pm. Best of luck to all teams!
|Connacht U16 Girls
|Player
|Club
|School
|Kate Bredin (GK)
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|Aisling Lupton
|Galway HC
|Dominican College Taylors Hill
|Anna Meade (VC)
|Yeats County HC
|Ursuline College Sligo
|Aoibhe Monaghan
|Greenfields HC
|Yeats College Galway
|AoibhínDeasy
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|Aoife Purtill
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Ava McGauran
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|Emily Quinn
|Galway HC
|ColáisteIognáid
|Grace O’Flaherty
|Athlone HC
|Moate Community College
|Kate Stuart Trainor
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Maebh McLoughlin
|Pembroke Wanderers HC
|Sligo Grammar
|Mia Rodgers
|Kinvara HC
|Seamount College Kinvara
|Roisín Heaney (Captain)
|Galway HC
|Salerno Galway
|Saoirse Lawley
|Yeats County HC
|Sligo Grammar
|Siún McGovern
|Galway HC
|ColáisteIognáid
|Sophie Swann
|Yeats County HC
|Sligo Grammar
|Reserves
|Riona Cunningham (GK)
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Sophie Beatty
|Galway HC
|Salerno Galway
|Ava Harty
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|Management
|Head Coach
|Gary Ruddock
|Manager
|Deirdre Corcoran
|Asst. Coach
|Stephen O’Keeffe
|Connacht U18 Girls
|Player
|Club
|School
|1
|Holly Comer (GK & Vice Captain)
|Galway HC
|Calasanctius College
|2
|MeabhGilmor (GK)
|Yeats County HC
|Sligo Grammar
|3
|Erika Lowe
|Athlone HC
|Kilkenny College
|4
|Rachel Kelly
|Galway HC
|ColáisteIognáid
|5
|Lara Swann
|Yeats County HC
|Sligo Grammar
|6
|Caoimhe Cleary (Captain)
|Greenfields HC
|ColáisteIognáid
|7
|Aoibhin McDonnell
|Galway HC
|Dominican College Taylors Hill
|8
|Zoe Rodgers
|Kinvara HC
|Seamount College Kinvara
|9
|Grace Walsh
|Galway HC
|Salerno Galway
|10
|Anna Browne
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|11
|Rosie Doorly
|Galway HC
|ColáisteIognáid
|12
|Anna Costelloe
|n/a
|Salerno Galway
|13
|Ellie Hughes
|NUIG HC
|N/A
|14
|Mary Rooney
|Galway HC
|Coláiste
|15
|Lauren O’Donnell
|Greenfields HC
|Dominican College Taylors Hill
|16
|Saoirse Burke
|Greenfields HC
|Dominican College Taylors Hill
|18
|Isabelle Howard
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|19
|Leah Ruane
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno Galway
|Reserves
|17
|Laoise Medley
|Galway HC
|Salerno Galway
|20
|Ailish McDonnell
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Management
|Head Coach
|Deirdre McDermott
|Asst. Coach
|Katie Osbourne
|GK Coach
|Martin White
|Manager
|Sarah Comer
|Connacht U23 Girls
|Player
|Club
|School
|1
|Anna O’Donoghue (GK)
|NUIG
|2
|Katie Osborne
|NUIG
|3
|Amy Keenan
|N/A
|Salerno
|4
|Robyn Heatherington (VC)
|Old Alex
|5
|Ciara Dunne
|N/A
|Salerno
|6
|Alison Hennessy
|Trinity
|7
|Jenny Buttimer
|NUIG
|8
|Fiona Kelly (C)
|Catholic Institute
|9
|Aoife Quinn
|NUIG
|ColáisteIognáid
|10
|Ailbhe Folan
|NUIG
|Salerno
|11
|Ciara Keenan
|Trinity
|12
|Megan Clinton
|Athlone
|Moate Community College
|13
|Margo Schaaf
|NUIG
|14
|Sarah Holmes
|NUIG
|15
|Allie Heatherington
|Old Alex
|16
|Camille Keane
|–
|ColáisteIognáid
|17
|JulieanneLangan
|NUIG
|18
|Teagan Stanley (GK)
|Galway
|Reserves
|19
|Ciara Murphy
|NUIG
|20
|Emer O’Connell
|Galway
|Management
|Head Coach
|Jennifer Hyde
|Asst. Coach
|Lorraine Mahon
|GK Coach
|Martin White
|Manager
|John Folan