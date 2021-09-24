Connacht Hockey Name U16 And U18 Squads

Connacht Hockey along with Head Coach Deirdre McDermott, Assistant Coach Katie Osbourne & Goalkeeper Coach Martin White are delighted to announce the U18 Squad for the coming season’s Interprovincial series of matches. The new competition format sees matches played throughout the season, with the first match on the10thof October versus Leinster in Athlone.

In line with Hockey Ireland strategy, an extended panel of 26 players has been selected which will aid with underage regional development. A squad of 18 players will be selected for each interprovincial match.

Head Coach Deirdre McDermott would like to congratulate the players selected and looks forward to the competitive interprovincial matches ahead. She says “the new Interprovincial format should prove to be of huge benefit to the development of underage hockey in Connacht and throughout Ireland.

After two years of disrupted club, school, and provincial hockey the management team and coaches are looking forward to the season ahead.

Player Club School Ailish McDonnell Greenfields Salerno Galway Anna Browne Greenfields Salerno Galway Anna Harty Greenfields Salerno Galway Aoibhin McDonnell Galway Dominican College Taylor’s Hill Aoife Summerville Galway Salerno Galway Caoimhe Cleary Greenfields Coláiste Iognáid Ellie Hughes NUIG Salerno Galway Erika Lowe Athlone Kilkenny College Grace Hennessey Greenfields Yeats College Galway Grace Murray GK Greenfields Coláiste Iognáid Grace Walsh Galway Salerno Galway Holly Comer GK Galway Calasanctius College Oranmore Isabelle Howard Greenfields Salerno Galway Laoise Medley Galway Salerno Galway Lara Swann Yeats Sligo Grammar Lauren O’Donnell Greenfields Dominican College Taylor’s Hill Leah Ruane Greenfields Salerno Galway Meabh Gillmor GK Yeats Sligo Grammar Mary Rooney Galway Coláiste Iognáid Rachel Elwood Greenfields Coláiste Iognáid Rachel Kelly Galway Coláiste Iognáid Rosie Doorly Galway Coláiste Iognáid Sally O’Hara Athlone Our Ladies Bower Athlone Saoirse Burke Greenfields Dominican College Taylor’s Hill Siobhan McManamon Greenfields Coláiste Iognáid Zoe Rodgers Kinvara Seamount College Kinvara

Connacht U18 Assistant Coach Katie Osbourne, Goalkeeper coach Martin White and Head Coach Deirdre McDermott

Connacht Hockey along with U16 Head Coach Gary Ruddock and Assistant Coach Stephen O’Keeffe are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Interprovincial competition which gets under way on Sunday 10th October 2021 with their first match versus Leinster in Athlone.

An extended panel of 24 players has been named who will train throughout the 2021/22 season and from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial Competition fixtures.

*Additional players may be added to the panel throughout the season as a number of players have yet to be assessed.

Head Coach Gary Ruddock would like to congratulate all the players selected and has said “The new U16 format allows us to work with the players over a longer period of time. This new system is fantastic for the longer term growth of players in the province. Our U16 programme puts a huge focus on improving our player’s technical ability and I am really looking forward to working with this group of players over the year”