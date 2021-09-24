Connacht Hockey Name U16 And U18 Squads

Connacht Hockey along with Head Coach Deirdre McDermott, Assistant Coach Katie Osbourne & Goalkeeper Coach Martin White are delighted to announce the U18 Squad for the coming season’s Interprovincial series of matches. The new competition format sees matches played throughout the season, with the first match on the10thof October versus Leinster in Athlone.
In line with Hockey Ireland strategy, an extended panel of 26 players has been selected which will aid with underage regional development. A squad of 18 players will be selected for each interprovincial match.
Head Coach Deirdre McDermott would like to congratulate the players selected and looks forward to the competitive interprovincial matches ahead. She says “the new Interprovincial format should prove to be of huge benefit to the development of underage hockey in Connacht and throughout Ireland.
After two years of disrupted club, school, and provincial hockey the management team and coaches are looking forward to the season ahead.
|Player
|Club
|School
|Ailish McDonnell
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Anna Browne
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Anna Harty
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Aoibhin McDonnell
|Galway
|Dominican College Taylor’s Hill
|Aoife Summerville
|Galway
|Salerno Galway
|Caoimhe Cleary
|Greenfields
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Ellie Hughes
|NUIG
|Salerno Galway
|Erika Lowe
|Athlone
|Kilkenny College
|Grace Hennessey
|Greenfields
|Yeats College Galway
|Grace Murray GK
|Greenfields
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Grace Walsh
|Galway
|Salerno Galway
|Holly Comer GK
|Galway
|Calasanctius College Oranmore
|Isabelle Howard
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Laoise Medley
|Galway
|Salerno Galway
|Lara Swann
|Yeats
|Sligo Grammar
|Lauren O’Donnell
|Greenfields
|Dominican College Taylor’s Hill
|Leah Ruane
|Greenfields
|Salerno Galway
|Meabh Gillmor GK
|Yeats
|Sligo Grammar
|Mary Rooney
|Galway
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Rachel Elwood
|Greenfields
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Rachel Kelly
|Galway
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Rosie Doorly
|Galway
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Sally O’Hara
|Athlone
|Our Ladies Bower Athlone
|Saoirse Burke
|Greenfields
|Dominican College Taylor’s Hill
|Siobhan McManamon
|Greenfields
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Zoe Rodgers
|Kinvara
|Seamount College Kinvara
Connacht Hockey along with U16 Head Coach Gary Ruddock and Assistant Coach Stephen O’Keeffe are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Interprovincial competition which gets under way on Sunday 10th October 2021 with their first match versus Leinster in Athlone.
An extended panel of 24 players has been named who will train throughout the 2021/22 season and from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial Competition fixtures.
*Additional players may be added to the panel throughout the season as a number of players have yet to be assessed.
Head Coach Gary Ruddock would like to congratulate all the players selected and has said “The new U16 format allows us to work with the players over a longer period of time. This new system is fantastic for the longer term growth of players in the province. Our U16 programme puts a huge focus on improving our player’s technical ability and I am really looking forward to working with this group of players over the year”
|Player
|Club
|School
|Aisling Lupton
|Galway HC
|Dominican College Taylor’s Hill
|Anna Meade
|Yeats County HC
|Ursuline College
|Aoibhe Monaghan
|Greenfields HC
|Yeats College
|Aoibhín Deasy
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno
|Aoife Purtill
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Aoife Nash
|Greenfields HC
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Ava Harty
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno
|Ava McGauran
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno
|Ellen Kelly (GK)
|Galway HC
|Salerno
|Emily Quinn
|Galway HC
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Grace O’Flaherty
|Athlone HC
|Moate Community College
|Hannah Heneghan
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Iona McDonnell
|Galway HC
|Salerno
|Kate Stuart Trainor
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Kate Bredin (GK)
|Greenfields HC
|Salerno
|Maebh McLoughlin
|Pembroke Wanderers HC
|Grammar Sligo
|Mia Rodgers
|Kinvara HC
|Seamount Kinvara
|Riona Cunningham (GK)
|Athlone HC
|Our Lady’s Bower
|Roisín Heaney
|Galway HC
|Salerno
|Róisín Shaughnessy
|Greenfields HC
|Dominican College Taylor’s Hill
|Saoirse Lawley
|Yeats County HC
|Grammar Sligo
|Siún McGovern
|Galway HC
|Coláiste Iognáid
|Sophie Beatty
|Galway HC
|Salerno
|Sophie Swann
|Yeats County HC
|Grammar Sligo