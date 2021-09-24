Connacht Hockey Name U16 And U18 Squads

Connacht Hockey along with Head Coach Deirdre McDermott, Assistant Coach Katie Osbourne & Goalkeeper Coach Martin White are delighted to announce the U18 Squad for the coming season’s Interprovincial series of matches.  The new competition format sees matches played throughout the season, with the first match on the10thof October versus Leinster in Athlone.

In line with Hockey Ireland strategy, an extended panel of 26 players has been selected which will aid with underage regional development.  A squad of 18 players will be selected for each interprovincial match.

Head Coach Deirdre McDermott would like to congratulate the players selected and looks forward to the competitive interprovincial matches ahead. She says “the new Interprovincial format should prove to be of huge benefit to the development of underage hockey in Connacht and throughout Ireland. 

After two years of disrupted club, school, and provincial hockey the management team and coaches are looking forward to the season ahead.

PlayerClubSchool
Ailish McDonnellGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Anna BrowneGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Anna HartyGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Aoibhin McDonnellGalwayDominican College Taylor’s Hill
Aoife SummervilleGalwaySalerno Galway
Caoimhe ClearyGreenfieldsColáiste Iognáid
Ellie HughesNUIGSalerno Galway
Erika LoweAthloneKilkenny College
Grace HennesseyGreenfieldsYeats College Galway
Grace Murray GKGreenfieldsColáiste Iognáid
Grace WalshGalwaySalerno Galway
Holly Comer GKGalwayCalasanctius College Oranmore
Isabelle HowardGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Laoise MedleyGalwaySalerno Galway
Lara SwannYeatsSligo Grammar
Lauren O’DonnellGreenfieldsDominican College Taylor’s Hill
Leah RuaneGreenfieldsSalerno Galway
Meabh Gillmor GKYeatsSligo Grammar
Mary RooneyGalwayColáiste Iognáid
Rachel ElwoodGreenfieldsColáiste Iognáid
Rachel KellyGalwayColáiste Iognáid
Rosie DoorlyGalwayColáiste Iognáid
Sally O’HaraAthloneOur Ladies Bower Athlone
Saoirse BurkeGreenfieldsDominican College Taylor’s Hill
Siobhan McManamonGreenfieldsColáiste Iognáid
Zoe RodgersKinvaraSeamount College Kinvara
Connacht U18 Assistant Coach Katie Osbourne, Goalkeeper coach Martin White and Head Coach Deirdre McDermott

Connacht Hockey along with U16 Head Coach Gary Ruddock and Assistant Coach Stephen O’Keeffe are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Interprovincial competition which gets under way on Sunday 10th October 2021 with their first match versus Leinster in Athlone.

An extended panel of 24 players has been named who will train throughout the 2021/22 season and from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial Competition fixtures.

*Additional players may be added to the panel throughout the season as a number of players have yet to be assessed.

Head Coach Gary Ruddock would like to congratulate all the players selected and has said “The new U16 format allows us to work with the players over a longer period of time. This new system is fantastic for the longer term growth of players in the province. Our U16 programme puts a huge focus on improving our player’s technical ability and I am really looking forward to working with this group of players over the year”

PlayerClubSchool
Aisling LuptonGalway HCDominican College Taylor’s Hill
Anna MeadeYeats County HCUrsuline College
Aoibhe MonaghanGreenfields HCYeats College
Aoibhín DeasyGreenfields HCSalerno
Aoife PurtillAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Aoife NashGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Ava HartyGreenfields HCSalerno
Ava McGauranGreenfields HCSalerno
Ellen Kelly (GK)Galway HCSalerno
Emily QuinnGalway HCColáiste Iognáid
Grace O’FlahertyAthlone HCMoate Community College
Hannah HeneghanAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Iona McDonnellGalway HCSalerno
Kate Stuart TrainorAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Kate Bredin (GK)Greenfields HCSalerno
Maebh McLoughlinPembroke Wanderers HCGrammar Sligo
Mia RodgersKinvara HCSeamount Kinvara
Riona Cunningham (GK)Athlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Roisín HeaneyGalway HCSalerno
Róisín ShaughnessyGreenfields HCDominican College Taylor’s Hill
Saoirse LawleyYeats County HCGrammar Sligo
Siún McGovernGalway HCColáiste Iognáid
Sophie BeattyGalway HCSalerno
Sophie SwannYeats County HCGrammar Sligo

