Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins Looks ahead to Friday’s Champions Cup meeting with Bristol

This Friday night, Connacht face Bristol in the Champions Cup in one of their season’s biggest games.

The defeat to Lyon last Saturday almost ended their run in the competition but defeats for Bristol and Saracens means that they have an outside chance of making the last sixteen of the Challenge Cup.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has been speaking to William Davies ahead of Friday Night’s game.