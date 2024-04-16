Connacht Head Coach looks ahead to vital URC Clash with Zebre

Connacht released a squad update this morning ahead of their must win meeting with Zebre at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday.

There are no new injury concerns ahead of the game and the province was given a boost with the news that Dylan Tierney Martin and Oisin Dowling will be available for selection.

However, news emerged this afternoon that Darragh Murray has been cited for an incident that occurred in their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat.

Murray was yellow carded having made head-on-head contact with Benetton winger Ignacio Mendy on Sunday.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins spoke to William Davies before news of Murray’s citing was made public.