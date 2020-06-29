Connacht Golf Release Inter – Club Draws

The Connacht Branch has released all of the 2020 Inter-Club Competition Draws, except for the Connacht U16 Boys Inter Clubs which is as of yet unconfirmed due to difficulties in securing a central venue.

Please note; matches can only commence on or after Monday 20 July 2020. Each round must then be completed on or before the date shown on the Draw Sheet.

Extensive guidance on participation in Interclub competitions for clubs and for individuals will be released “shortly” by the Golfing Union of Ireland.

Playing of Matches

All matches to be played over a single leg on a Home/Away basis with 3 matches at Home and 2 Away.

Exceptions – Irish U18 Boys Inter Club (Kenny Cup) and the Connacht U16 Boys Inter Club (if it commences).

Exceptions – Jack O’Sullivan Final shall be played over its traditional two legs.

The Draws

Provincial / National Finals

The Dates/Venues of the Provincial Finals are as follows;

Cups & Shields;

AIG National Finals at Donegal between Thursday 15 & Sunday 18 October



Provincial;

AIG Connacht Finals shall take place at Athlone Golf Club on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday September 26th & 27th.

Semi-finals and Finals in both the AIG Senior & Junior Cups; AIG Bruen and Purcell Finals only.