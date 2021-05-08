Connacht GAA release Championship fixture details for 2021

Connacht GAA have released details of provincial fixtures at inter county and club for 2021.
The Connacht Senior Football Championship will get underway on the 26th of June when Mayo takes on Sligo in Markievicz Park with Galway playing Roscommon on the 4th of July.
Details have also been released for the Connacht U20 and Minor Football Championships as well as provincial club fixtures in football and hurling.
CONNACHT FIXTURES 2021
EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES
Senior Football Championship
Quarter Final
Saturday 26th June
4.30pm: A: Sligo v Mayo Markievicz Park
Semi Finals
Sunday 4th July
2pm. Roscommon v Galway Dr Hyde Park
Sunday 11th July
2pm: Leitrim v A AdvantMoney Pairc Sheain/MacHale Park
Final: Sunday 25th July @ 1.15pm
AISF: 14th /15th August ( C v L; U v M)
AIF: 29th August
U20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
All Games played at COE
EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES
Quarter Final Tuesday 6th/Wednesday 7th July
A: Roscommon v Leitrim
Semi Finals
Tuesday 13th July
Galway v Mayo
Wednesday 14th July
Sligo v A
Final:Tuesday 21st July/Wednesday 22nd July
AISF:31st July/1st August
AIF: 14th /15th August
U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
All Games played at COE
EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES
Quarter Final Friday 23rd /Saturday 24th July
A: Mayo v Roscommon
Semi Finals
Friday 30th July
Sligo v Leitrim
Saturday 31st July
Galway v A
Final:Friday 6th /Saturday 7thAugust
AISF:21st/22nd August
AIF: 28th/29th August
Club Championships
Format: Connacht SFC Champions excluded from Quarter Finals. Participation of London to be confirmed. Draws to be made after Connacht Final.
AIB CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games
Quarter Finals 20/21 November
Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December
FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January
AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games
Quarter Finals 20/21 November
Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December
FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January
AIB CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games
Quarter Finals 20/21 November
Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December
FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January
AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Extra Time & Finish on the day in all games
Quarter Final 27th/ 28thNovember
A:Roscommon v Mayo Athleague
Semi Final: If London Participate4th/5th December
A v London
FINAL: 11th/12th December if London participate. Otherwise 4th/5th December
AIB CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Extra Time & Finish on the day in all games
Semi-Finals 20/21 November
A: Sligo v Leitrim
FINAL: 27/28 November
Sligo/Leitrim v Galway COE