Connacht GAA release Championship fixture details for 2021

Connacht GAA have released details of provincial fixtures at inter county and club for 2021.

The Connacht Senior Football Championship will get underway on the 26th of June when Mayo takes on Sligo in Markievicz Park with Galway playing Roscommon on the 4th of July.

Details have also been released for the Connacht U20 and Minor Football Championships as well as provincial club fixtures in football and hurling.

CONNACHT FIXTURES 2021

EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES

Senior Football Championship

Quarter Final

Saturday 26th June

4.30pm: A: Sligo v Mayo Markievicz Park



Semi Finals

Sunday 4th July

2pm. Roscommon v Galway Dr Hyde Park

Sunday 11th July

2pm: Leitrim v A AdvantMoney Pairc Sheain/MacHale Park

Final: Sunday 25th July @ 1.15pm

AISF: 14th /15th August ( C v L; U v M)

AIF: 29th August

U20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

All Games played at COE

EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES

Quarter Final Tuesday 6th/Wednesday 7th July

A: Roscommon v Leitrim

Semi Finals

Tuesday 13th July

Galway v Mayo

Wednesday 14th July

Sligo v A

Final:Tuesday 21st July/Wednesday 22nd July

AISF:31st July/1st August

AIF: 14th /15th August

U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

All Games played at COE

EXTRA TIME & FINISH ON THE DAY, IN ALL GAMES

Quarter Final Friday 23rd /Saturday 24th July

A: Mayo v Roscommon

Semi Finals

Friday 30th July

Sligo v Leitrim

Saturday 31st July

Galway v A

Final:Friday 6th /Saturday 7thAugust

AISF:21st/22nd August

AIF: 28th/29th August

Club Championships

Format: Connacht SFC Champions excluded from Quarter Finals. Participation of London to be confirmed. Draws to be made after Connacht Final.

AIB CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games

Quarter Finals 20/21 November

Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December

FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January

AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games

Quarter Finals 20/21 November

Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December

FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January

AIB CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time & Finish on the Day in all games

Quarter Finals 20/21 November

Semi-Finals 27/28th November & 4th /5th December

FINAL: 8/9th January or 15th /16th January

AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time & Finish on the day in all games

Quarter Final 27th/ 28thNovember

A:Roscommon v Mayo Athleague

Semi Final: If London Participate4th/5th December

A v London

FINAL: 11th/12th December if London participate. Otherwise 4th/5th December

AIB CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time & Finish on the day in all games

Semi-Finals 20/21 November

A: Sligo v Leitrim

FINAL: 27/28 November

Sligo/Leitrim v Galway COE