Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Football And Hurling Senior Championship Draws Made

The draws for the Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Connacht GAA Post Primary School Senior Football and Hurling Championships were made yesterday evening. 

This is Mezzino.ie Student Accommodations first year as the main sponsor of Post Primary Schools Competitions.

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Football Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
Claregalway CollegeRice College Westport3/2/202112:30Quarter Final AClaregalway
Ballinrobe Community SchoolSt. Jarlath`s College Tuam3/2/202112:30Quarter Final DBallinrobe
St Muredachs, BallinaSt Geralds, Castlebar3/2/202112:30Quarter Final CBallina
Summerhill College SligoSt Colmans, Claremorris3/2/202112:30Quarter Final BSligo
Winner of Quarter Final DWinner of Quarter Final A10/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Winner of Quarter Final BWinner of Quarter Final C10/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 227/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Football Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
St. Nathy`s CollegeSt. Louis Community School27/1/202112:30Round 1(B)Ballaghaderreen
Roscommon CBSSt. Joseph’s College Foxford27/1/202112:30Round 1(A)Roscommon
Winner of Round 1(A)Calasanctius College Oranmore3/2/202112:30Quarter Final DTbc
Presentation College AthenryWinner of Round 1(B)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final FAthenry
St. Joseph`s College GalwaySt. Attractas CS Tubbercurry3/2/202112:30Quarter Final CGalway
Balla Secondary SchoolBallinamore CS3/2/202112:30Quarter Final EBalla
Winner of Quarter Final DWinner of Quarter Final F10/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Quarter Final EWinner of Quarter Final C10/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 227/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Football Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
Seamount College KinvaraSt. Bridgets, Loughrea20/1/202112:30Preliminary RdKinvara
St Brendans BelmulletGortnor Abbey Crossmolina27/1/202112:30Round 1(A)Belmullet
Dunmore Community SchoolBallyhaunis CS27/1/202112:30Round 1(B)Dunmore
Scoil Mhuire StrokestownColaiste Chiarain Athlone27/1/202112:30Round 1(C)Strokestown
St. Clare`s Comp. ManorhamiltonCoola Post Primary27/1/202112:30Round 1(D)Manorhamilton
Coláiste Iognáid S.JColáiste Einde27/1/202112:30Round 1(E)Galway
HRC MountbellewGarbally College Ballinasloe27/1/202112:30Round 1(F)Mountbellew
St. Paul`s College OughterardSt. Mary`s College Galway27/1/202112:30Round 1(G)Oughterard
Winner of Preliminary RdColáiste na Coiribhe27/1/202112:30Round 1(H)tbc
Winner of Round 1(A)Winner of Round 1(B)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 1Tbc
Winner of Round 1(C)Winner of Round 1(D)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 2Tbc
Winner of Round 1(E)Winner of Round 1(F)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 3Tbc
Winners of Round 1(G)Winners of Round 1(H)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 4Tbc
Winner of Quarter Final 3Winner of Quarter Final 410/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Winner of Quarter Final 1Winner of Quarter Final 210/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 224/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior D Football Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
Grange Vocational SchoolMohill Community College20/1/202112:30Round 1(E)Grange
St. TiernansOur Lady`s College Belmullet20/1/202112:30Round 1(D)Crossmolina
Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic EadaighSancta Muire Louisburgh20/1/202112:30Round 1(C)Tuar Mhic Eadaigh
St. Cuans CastleblakeneyClarin College Athenry20/1/202112:30Round 1(B)Castleblakeney
Coláste Chroí Mhuire An SpidéalScoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain20/1/202112:30Round 1(A)An Spidéal
Colaiste Cholmcille, IndreabhainWinner of Round 1(A)27/1/202112:30Round 2(M)Indreabhain
Winner of Round 1(B)Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar27/1/202112:30Round 2(N)Tbc
Davitt CollegeWinner of Round 1(C)27/1/202112:30Round 2(O)Castlebar
Winner of Round 1(E)Abbey CC Boyle27/1/202112:30Round 2(Q)Tbc
Winner of Round 1(D)Scoil Mhuire & Phadraic Swinford27/1/202112:30Round 2(P)Tbc
Glenamaddy Community SchoolRoscommon CC27/1/202112:30Round 2(R)Glenamaddy
St Joseph`s, CharlestownCastlerea CS27/1/202112:30Round 2(S)Charlestown
Jesus & Mary Secondary EnniscroneColáiste Iascaigh27/1/202112:30Round 2(T)Enniscrone
Winner of Round 2(O)Winner of Round 2(P)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 2Tbc
Winner of Round 2(M)Winner of Round 2(N)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 1Tbc
Winner of Round 2(R)Winner of 2(S)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 4Tbc
Winner of Round 2(Q)Winner of Round 2(T)3/2/202112:30Quarter Final 3Tbc
Winner of Quarter Final 3Winner of Quarter Final 410/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Winner of Quarter Final 1Winner of Quarter Final 210/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 224/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Hurling Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
St. Bridgets, LoughreaSt. Raphael`s College Loughrea4/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Presentation College AthenryGort Community School4/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 213/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Hurling Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
Portumna Community SchoolGarbally College Ballinasloe2/2/202112:30Quarter Final DPortumna
Calasanctius College OranmoreSt. Joseph`s College Galway2/2/202112:30Quarter Final COranmore
Seamount Colleges KinvaraSt. Cuans Castleblakeney2/2/202112:30Quarter Final BKinvara
Holy Rosary College MountbellewColaiste Bhaile Chlair2/2/202112:30Quarter Final AMountbellew
Winner of Quarter Final CWinner of Quarter Final D9/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Neutral Venue
Winner of Quarter Final AWinner of Quarter Final B9/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Neutral Venue
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 227/2/202112:30FinalNeutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Hurling Championship 2021

Home TeamAway TeamDateTimeRoundVenue
Mercy College WoodfordColaiste an Eachréidh27/1/202112:30Round 1(D)Woodford
Colaiste na CoiribheSt. Mary`s College Galway27/1/202112:30Round 1(C)Galway
Roscommon CBSBallyhaunis Community School26/1/202112:30Round 1(B)Roscommon
Coláiste Mhuire BallygarRoscommon Community College27/1/202112:30Round 1(A)Ballygar
St. Killian’s New InnWinner of Round 1(A)2/2/202112:30Quarter Final 1New Inn
Winner of Round 1(B)St. Jarlath’s College Tuam2/2/202112:30Quarter Final 2Tbc
Coláiste ÉindeWinner of Round 1(C)2/2/202112:30Quarter Final 3Galway
Winner of Round 1(D)Clarin College2/2/202112:30Quarter Final 4Tbc
Winner of Quarter Final 1Winner of Quarter Final 29/2/202112:30Semi-Final 1Tbc
Winner of Quarter Final 3Winner of Quarter Final 49/2/202112:30Semi-Final 2Tbc
Winner of Semi-Final 1Winner of Semi-Final 227/2/202112:30FinalTbc

