Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Football And Hurling Senior Championship Draws Made

The draws for the Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Connacht GAA Post Primary School Senior Football and Hurling Championships were made yesterday evening.
This is Mezzino.ie Student Accommodations first year as the main sponsor of Post Primary Schools Competitions.
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Football Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|Claregalway College
|Rice College Westport
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final A
|Claregalway
|Ballinrobe Community School
|St. Jarlath`s College Tuam
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final D
|Ballinrobe
|St Muredachs, Ballina
|St Geralds, Castlebar
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final C
|Ballina
|Summerhill College Sligo
|St Colmans, Claremorris
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final B
|Sligo
|Winner of Quarter Final D
|Winner of Quarter Final A
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Quarter Final B
|Winner of Quarter Final C
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|27/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Football Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|St. Nathy`s College
|St. Louis Community School
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(B)
|Ballaghaderreen
|Roscommon CBS
|St. Joseph’s College Foxford
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(A)
|Roscommon
|Winner of Round 1(A)
|Calasanctius College Oranmore
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final D
|Tbc
|Presentation College Athenry
|Winner of Round 1(B)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final F
|Athenry
|St. Joseph`s College Galway
|St. Attractas CS Tubbercurry
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final C
|Galway
|Balla Secondary School
|Ballinamore CS
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final E
|Balla
|Winner of Quarter Final D
|Winner of Quarter Final F
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Quarter Final E
|Winner of Quarter Final C
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|27/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Football Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|Seamount College Kinvara
|St. Bridgets, Loughrea
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Preliminary Rd
|Kinvara
|St Brendans Belmullet
|Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(A)
|Belmullet
|Dunmore Community School
|Ballyhaunis CS
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(B)
|Dunmore
|Scoil Mhuire Strokestown
|Colaiste Chiarain Athlone
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(C)
|Strokestown
|St. Clare`s Comp. Manorhamilton
|Coola Post Primary
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(D)
|Manorhamilton
|Coláiste Iognáid S.J
|Coláiste Einde
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(E)
|Galway
|HRC Mountbellew
|Garbally College Ballinasloe
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(F)
|Mountbellew
|St. Paul`s College Oughterard
|St. Mary`s College Galway
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(G)
|Oughterard
|Winner of Preliminary Rd
|Coláiste na Coiribhe
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(H)
|tbc
|Winner of Round 1(A)
|Winner of Round 1(B)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 1
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 1(C)
|Winner of Round 1(D)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 2
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 1(E)
|Winner of Round 1(F)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 3
|Tbc
|Winners of Round 1(G)
|Winners of Round 1(H)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 4
|Tbc
|Winner of Quarter Final 3
|Winner of Quarter Final 4
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Quarter Final 1
|Winner of Quarter Final 2
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|24/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior D Football Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|Grange Vocational School
|Mohill Community College
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(E)
|Grange
|St. Tiernans
|Our Lady`s College Belmullet
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(D)
|Crossmolina
|Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh
|Sancta Muire Louisburgh
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(C)
|Tuar Mhic Eadaigh
|St. Cuans Castleblakeney
|Clarin College Athenry
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(B)
|Castleblakeney
|Coláste Chroí Mhuire An Spidéal
|Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain
|20/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(A)
|An Spidéal
|Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain
|Winner of Round 1(A)
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(M)
|Indreabhain
|Winner of Round 1(B)
|Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(N)
|Tbc
|Davitt College
|Winner of Round 1(C)
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(O)
|Castlebar
|Winner of Round 1(E)
|Abbey CC Boyle
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(Q)
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 1(D)
|Scoil Mhuire & Phadraic Swinford
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(P)
|Tbc
|Glenamaddy Community School
|Roscommon CC
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(R)
|Glenamaddy
|St Joseph`s, Charlestown
|Castlerea CS
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(S)
|Charlestown
|Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone
|Coláiste Iascaigh
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 2(T)
|Enniscrone
|Winner of Round 2(O)
|Winner of Round 2(P)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 2
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 2(M)
|Winner of Round 2(N)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 1
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 2(R)
|Winner of 2(S)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 4
|Tbc
|Winner of Round 2(Q)
|Winner of Round 2(T)
|3/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 3
|Tbc
|Winner of Quarter Final 3
|Winner of Quarter Final 4
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Quarter Final 1
|Winner of Quarter Final 2
|10/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|24/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Hurling Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|St. Bridgets, Loughrea
|St. Raphael`s College Loughrea
|4/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Presentation College Athenry
|Gort Community School
|4/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|13/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Hurling Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|Portumna Community School
|Garbally College Ballinasloe
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final D
|Portumna
|Calasanctius College Oranmore
|St. Joseph`s College Galway
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final C
|Oranmore
|Seamount Colleges Kinvara
|St. Cuans Castleblakeney
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final B
|Kinvara
|Holy Rosary College Mountbellew
|Colaiste Bhaile Chlair
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final A
|Mountbellew
|Winner of Quarter Final C
|Winner of Quarter Final D
|9/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Quarter Final A
|Winner of Quarter Final B
|9/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Neutral Venue
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|27/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Neutral Venue
Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Hurling Championship 2021
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Venue
|Mercy College Woodford
|Colaiste an Eachréidh
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(D)
|Woodford
|Colaiste na Coiribhe
|St. Mary`s College Galway
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(C)
|Galway
|Roscommon CBS
|Ballyhaunis Community School
|26/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(B)
|Roscommon
|Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar
|Roscommon Community College
|27/1/2021
|12:30
|Round 1(A)
|Ballygar
|St. Killian’s New Inn
|Winner of Round 1(A)
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 1
|New Inn
|Winner of Round 1(B)
|St. Jarlath’s College Tuam
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 2
|Tbc
|Coláiste Éinde
|Winner of Round 1(C)
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 3
|Galway
|Winner of Round 1(D)
|Clarin College
|2/2/2021
|12:30
|Quarter Final 4
|Tbc
|Winner of Quarter Final 1
|Winner of Quarter Final 2
|9/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 1
|Tbc
|Winner of Quarter Final 3
|Winner of Quarter Final 4
|9/2/2021
|12:30
|Semi-Final 2
|Tbc
|Winner of Semi-Final 1
|Winner of Semi-Final 2
|27/2/2021
|12:30
|Final
|Tbc