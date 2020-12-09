Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Football And Hurling Senior Championship Draws Made

print

The draws for the Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Connacht GAA Post Primary School Senior Football and Hurling Championships were made yesterday evening.

This is Mezzino.ie Student Accommodations first year as the main sponsor of Post Primary Schools Competitions.

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Football Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue Claregalway College Rice College Westport 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final A Claregalway Ballinrobe Community School St. Jarlath`s College Tuam 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final D Ballinrobe St Muredachs, Ballina St Geralds, Castlebar 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final C Ballina Summerhill College Sligo St Colmans, Claremorris 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final B Sligo Winner of Quarter Final D Winner of Quarter Final A 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Winner of Quarter Final B Winner of Quarter Final C 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 27/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Football Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue St. Nathy`s College St. Louis Community School 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(B) Ballaghaderreen Roscommon CBS St. Joseph’s College Foxford 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(A) Roscommon Winner of Round 1(A) Calasanctius College Oranmore 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final D Tbc Presentation College Athenry Winner of Round 1(B) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final F Athenry St. Joseph`s College Galway St. Attractas CS Tubbercurry 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final C Galway Balla Secondary School Ballinamore CS 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final E Balla Winner of Quarter Final D Winner of Quarter Final F 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Quarter Final E Winner of Quarter Final C 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 27/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Football Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue Seamount College Kinvara St. Bridgets, Loughrea 20/1/2021 12:30 Preliminary Rd Kinvara St Brendans Belmullet Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(A) Belmullet Dunmore Community School Ballyhaunis CS 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(B) Dunmore Scoil Mhuire Strokestown Colaiste Chiarain Athlone 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(C) Strokestown St. Clare`s Comp. Manorhamilton Coola Post Primary 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(D) Manorhamilton Coláiste Iognáid S.J Coláiste Einde 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(E) Galway HRC Mountbellew Garbally College Ballinasloe 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(F) Mountbellew St. Paul`s College Oughterard St. Mary`s College Galway 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(G) Oughterard Winner of Preliminary Rd Coláiste na Coiribhe 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(H) tbc Winner of Round 1(A) Winner of Round 1(B) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 1 Tbc Winner of Round 1(C) Winner of Round 1(D) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 2 Tbc Winner of Round 1(E) Winner of Round 1(F) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 3 Tbc Winners of Round 1(G) Winners of Round 1(H) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 4 Tbc Winner of Quarter Final 3 Winner of Quarter Final 4 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Winner of Quarter Final 1 Winner of Quarter Final 2 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 24/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior D Football Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue Grange Vocational School Mohill Community College 20/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(E) Grange St. Tiernans Our Lady`s College Belmullet 20/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(D) Crossmolina Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh Sancta Muire Louisburgh 20/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(C) Tuar Mhic Eadaigh St. Cuans Castleblakeney Clarin College Athenry 20/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(B) Castleblakeney Coláste Chroí Mhuire An Spidéal Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain 20/1/2021 12:30 Round 1(A) An Spidéal Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain Winner of Round 1(A) 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(M) Indreabhain Winner of Round 1(B) Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(N) Tbc Davitt College Winner of Round 1(C) 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(O) Castlebar Winner of Round 1(E) Abbey CC Boyle 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(Q) Tbc Winner of Round 1(D) Scoil Mhuire & Phadraic Swinford 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(P) Tbc Glenamaddy Community School Roscommon CC 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(R) Glenamaddy St Joseph`s, Charlestown Castlerea CS 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(S) Charlestown Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone Coláiste Iascaigh 27/1/2021 12:30 Round 2(T) Enniscrone Winner of Round 2(O) Winner of Round 2(P) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 2 Tbc Winner of Round 2(M) Winner of Round 2(N) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 1 Tbc Winner of Round 2(R) Winner of 2(S) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 4 Tbc Winner of Round 2(Q) Winner of Round 2(T) 3/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final 3 Tbc Winner of Quarter Final 3 Winner of Quarter Final 4 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Winner of Quarter Final 1 Winner of Quarter Final 2 10/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 24/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior A Hurling Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue St. Bridgets, Loughrea St. Raphael`s College Loughrea 4/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Presentation College Athenry Gort Community School 4/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 13/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior B Hurling Championship 2021

Home Team Away Team Date Time Round Venue Portumna Community School Garbally College Ballinasloe 2/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final D Portumna Calasanctius College Oranmore St. Joseph`s College Galway 2/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final C Oranmore Seamount Colleges Kinvara St. Cuans Castleblakeney 2/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final B Kinvara Holy Rosary College Mountbellew Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 2/2/2021 12:30 Quarter Final A Mountbellew Winner of Quarter Final C Winner of Quarter Final D 9/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 1 Neutral Venue Winner of Quarter Final A Winner of Quarter Final B 9/2/2021 12:30 Semi-Final 2 Neutral Venue Winner of Semi-Final 1 Winner of Semi-Final 2 27/2/2021 12:30 Final Neutral Venue

Mezzino.ie Student Accommodation Senior C Hurling Championship 2021