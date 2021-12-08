Connacht GAA and NUI Galway officially announce new partnership agreement

Connacht GAA and NUI Galway have officially announced a new partnership agreement which sees the Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence being renamed the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome, located in Bekan, Co Mayo, in the heart of Connacht, is the largest sports dome of its type in the world.

The facility will be a fantastic resource not only for Gaelic Games in the area but also for the broader community as a whole.

The NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome will be officially opened on Sunday, December 12th 2021 by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.

Welcoming the new partnership with the GAA, President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said: “Our University’s core values are respect, sustainability, openness and excellence. This partnership shows how our mission and vision can align not only with the ethos of the GAA but also with what the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome represents as a facility for all ages and all levels of skill and experience to enjoy.

NUI Galway and Connacht GAA are both organisations committed to our communities and we are delighted to partner with them on this excellent facility in and for our region.”

Seán Ó’Murchú, Uachtarán CLG Chonnacht, said: “We see this partnership agreement between ourselves and NUI Galway as a perfect fit. Our ethos of Belonging and Participation is perfectly aligned with the NUI Galway values. We are focussed on encouraging involvement in Gaelic Games at all levels and this agreement announced here today will help us work towards that without question or doubt.”

The NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome is designed to the highest standards of sustainability, being extremely eco-friendly and energy efficient on top of having state of the art playing facilities and gym.

The facility will also provide a hub for excellence in education and research which will have a positive impact on the greater community.

The Air Dome has also been designed with community at its heart, with Connacht GAA ensuring it is open to everyone to use at all ages and at all levels.