Connacht finish second as Munster retains Girls Interprovincial title

Match Day 3 | Sunday

Connacht 1-1 Ulster

Munster 1-0 Leinster

MUNSTER retained their Interprovincial crown with three wins from three as they overcame 2019 Champions Leinster in a hugely entertaining tournament in the AUL Complex yesterday afternoon.

The reigning Champions went into the final game needing just a draw to clinch a consecutive title, but they were made work for it.

Leinster proved worthy opponents and started the game on the better side with Butler and Kelly coming close.

Munster’s goal came against the run of play midway through the half. St. Ailbe’s scholar, Grace HOGAN popped up to convert a fortunate goal as the ball rebounded off her knee and into the back of the net.

Chloe Wallace thought she got Munster’s second two minutes from the interval only for her effort to shave the upright following a splendid free kick from 25 yards out.

Rob Ellison’s side always looked dangerous but some staunch defending from Munster led to another clean sheet and the full points on offer.

Barry Ryan (Presentation SS, Thurles) paid tribute to his team following the trophy presentation. The entire squad played their part in this season’s victory.

Their dominance was evident with 3 Player of the Match accolades assigned to his squad with Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick) named after their battle with Leinster. Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Limerick) picked up the top prize for her hardworking endeavours on Saturday against Ulster while Lily Anne O’Meara (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré) was assigned the honours in the opening win against Connacht on Friday.

The other game on Sunday morning saw Ulster get off the blocks with their first point earned at the expense of Connacht as they played out a one-all draw in a very good display from both teams.

Connacht was one up inside the first seven minutes through an Ulster OG, but Paddy McDaid’s team redeemed themselves with a whopper of an equaliser when Deele College grad Ashling MUGAN rocketed to the top corner from an exceptional free-kick 12 minutes from time. Indeed, it was the Donegal scholar, Mugan that was announced as Player of the Match following her heroics.

Match Day 2 | Saturday

Ulster 0-4 Munster

Connacht 4-1 Leinster

Following two cagey affairs the previous evening, it was goals galore on match day two as nine goals were scored in the 2 outings. Munster overcame a spirited Ulster team while Connacht were convincing winners over a lacklustre Leinster which may have surprised many.

Munster secured the two points with two goals on either side of the half. Madison McGUANE converted at the midway point of the first period while Presentation SS, Thurles youngster Ciara BRESLIN doubled their tally six minutes before the break.

Tipperary pupil Leah McGRATH netted a brace, her first coming on 43 minutes as Alice Ahmeti (Coláiste na Phiarsaigh) turned supplier while her second and Munster’s fourth came six minutes later. A solid performance from the reigning Champions.

Meanwhile, Dom Coll’s side bounced back from their opening-day defeat to secure a famous victory over Rob Ellison’s Leinster crew. The win resulting in some interesting permutations for the final series of games on Sunday.

The star of the show was Connacht’s Ava MULLINS having scored four. It was no surprise that the Calasanctius College student was selected as Player of the Match.

Connacht didn’t have it all their own way with the glossy score-line as Katie Nolan’s effort was chalked off for off-side with 14 minutes played.

MULLINS eventually broke down the Leinster defence with her first on 24 minutes. Then Róise Burke (Ballinrobe CS) saw her initial strike saved bravely by the keeper, but a pure poachers instinct saw MULLINS first to react and tap in for her second three minutes later.

The Oranmore natives’ hat trick was completed 13 minutes into the restart with a wonderful individual effort.

Sacred Heart School netminder Aoife Meaney saved well to deny St. Mac Dara’s CC starlet Carla Muldoon four minutes later.

MULLINS completed her account from a set piece three minutes from time with a bullet to the top corner from 25 yards out.

Katie NORTON (St. Michael’s Holy Faith SS, Finglas) finished how she started by netting for Leinster in added time for some consolation following their exertions throughout the hour.

Match Day 1 | Friday

Leinster 1-0 Ulster

A solitary goal from St. Andrew’s College scholar Anna BUTLER was enough to see them edge past Ulster in a highly competitive outing in the opening series of games on Friday.

The Leinster select was well marshalled by Katie Norton (St. Michael’s Holy Faith SS, Finglas), Carla Muldoon (St. Mac Dara’s CS, Templeogue) and Marian Bissett (Mercy SS, Inchicore) while Sarah McCaffrey (Largy College, Clones) and Emma Wallace (Rosses CS, Dungloe) lead the line very well for Ulster.

Leinster could have extended their advantage in the tie, but Lauren McArdle was in impressive form to smother some of the chances created by the attacking prowess of Sheridan, Butler and Kelly on numerous occasions.

The other fixture on the opening night saw Munster converts either side of the interval to take the points on offer as Connacht rue some missed opportunities.

Aoife Meaney (Sacred Heart School, Westport) was on hand to deny Lily Anne O’Meara on 24 minutes.

However, Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick) slotted home the opener from close range following a well-worked corner seconds later.

Their tally was doubled midway through the second half when Ciara BRESLIN (Presentation SS, Thurles) produced a moment of magic with her long-range effort that sailed over the head of Meaney.

Connacht lacked the killer instinct in front of goal but should be happy with their overall performance.

BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE

The majority of players selected this weekend were 2008’s. But there were a few young guns selected that could be eligible for call-up again next season. Ulster will have an impressive 6 students in the running for a recall while Munster has 4 and Leinster and Connacht both have 2.

Eleanor Blake (Laurel Hill Secondary School), Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Eva Loftus (Laurel Hill Coláiste), and goalkeeper Sarah Doyle (Scoil Muire, Carrick on Suir) will possibly be in contention for Munster in 2023 as Barry Ryan goes for the elusive 3 in-a-row.

Connacht may have Emma Dillon (Coláiste Éinde, Salthill) and Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry) lining out for Connacht again next season.

Leinster’s Ellie Ivers (Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin) and Keelin Comiskey (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue) will be underage again.

While Deele College, Raphoe trio of Sophie Doherty, Sorcha Keys, Holly McCarron are all eligible as well as Mia O’Donnell (Rosses Community School, Dungloe) and the Cavan duo of Abbie Sheils (St. Clare’s College, Ballyjamesduff) and Casey Smith (Loreto College, Cavan) for Ulster.

THE FAMOUS MUNSTER 4 IN-A-ROW

Barry Ryan’s predecessor Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon) earned a staggering 4 in a row in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 in Willow Park, Athlone. Notably, squad members included Yvonne Cahill, Niamh O’Dea, Rebecca Kearney, Clare Shine, Denise O’Sullivan and Amanda Budden during that era. No doubt, Ryan will be already making plans for his title defence in 2023 but can he match the heights of Grimes over the next two years?

THE NEXT STEP

As well as provincial honours this weekend, the International management staff use this tournament as the key recruiting tool for their Republic of Ireland Schools selection.

Speaking at the tournament yesterday, Irish Schools Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) and his staff were highly impressed with the standard of football on display. The work from all four provinces has been immense and he paid tribute to the provincial management staff for their huge endeavours in the build-up to the tournament.

Following the tournament, an extended panel will be invited back for trial on Sunday, December 4 in Dublin. Berkeley and his staff will have the difficult task to whittle the 68 players down to a panel of 32 to attend the initial assessment day.

RESULTS & Player of the Match

Friday, November 18

Leinster 1-0 Ulster POTM Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School)

Connacht 0-2 Munster POTM Lily Anne O’Meara (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré)

Saturday, November 19

Ulster 0-4 Munster POTM Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Limerick)

Connacht 4-1 Leinster POTM Ava Mullins (Calasanctius College, Oranmore)

Sunday, November 20

Connacht 1-1 Ulster POTM Ashling Mugan (Deele College, Raphoe)

Munster 1-0 Leinster POTM Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick)

2022 Interprovincial League Table

P W D L F A GD PTS Munster 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 6 Connacht 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 3 Leinster 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 2 Ulster 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1

INTERPROVINCIAL PANELS

CONNACHT | Aoife Meaney (Sacred Heart School, Westport), Emma Dillon (Coláiste Éinde, Salthill), Áine Máiread Monaghan (St. Brendan’s College, Belmullet), Jessica Talbot (Coláiste na Coiribe, Baile na mBúrcach), Róise Burke (Ballinrobe Community School), Katie Glynn (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone), Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry), Heather Loomes (Jesus and Mary Secondary, Salerno, Salthill), Ava Mullins (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Mairead McIntyre, McKenzie Reynolds, Kya McKenna (Ursuline College, Sligo), Lesley Ann Sweeney (Coláiste Muire, Ballymote), Fia O’Connor (Coláiste Chroí Mhuire gan Smal, Spiddal), Kasey Ruane (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford), Niamh Mannion (Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill), Lucy Gavin (Mercy College, Sligo)

MANAGEMENT | Dom Coll (Presentation College, Athenry) Stephen Lacken (St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross), Seamus MacEachmharcaigh (Sacred Heart School, Westport), Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew).

LEINSTER | Jenna Willoughby (Ratoath College), Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon), Emma Gaughran (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk), Aoife Fennell (Our Lady’s School, Terenure), Katie Norton (St. Michael’s Holy Faith Secondary School, Finglas), Sadhbh Gorman (Coláiste Pobail Setanta, Phibblestown, Clonee), Katie Ray (Kildare Town Community School), Carla Muldoon, Keelin Comiskey (St. MacDara’s Community College), Anna Butler (St. Andrew’s College, Blackrock), Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School), Aisling Meehan (Holy Child Secondary School, Killiney), Marian Bissett (Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore), Niamh Norton (Coláiste Rís, Dundalk), Aoife Sheridan (Balbriggan Community College), Laura Fanning (St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk), Ellie Ivers (Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin)

MANAGEMENT | Rob Ellison (St. Raphaela’s SS, Stillorgan), Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford) Della Doherty (Student), Maeve Williams (Student), Teegan Lynch (Student)

MUNSTER | Sara Mae Murphy (Coláiste Íde agus Iosaf, Abbeyfeale), Kate Jones (Coláiste Muire Ennis), Aibhlinn Cotter (Kilrush Community School), Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St. Limerick), Emma Meaney, Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Grace Hogan (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Lily Anne O’Meara (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Ciara Breslin (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Eleanor Blake (Laurel Hill Secondary School), Grace Ehinger (Borrisokane Community College), Alice Ahmeti (Coláiste an Phiarsaigh), Phoebe O’Shea (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare), Eva Loftus (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare), Laura Falvey (Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk), Sarah Doyle (Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Suir), Leah McGrath (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary)

MANAGEMENT | Barry Ryan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon), Leah Cremins (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Amy Costello (Laurel Hill Coláiste), Hayley Dewick (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Pat Barrett (GK Coach)

ULSTER | Lauren McArdle (Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town), Elisha Boyle, Emma Wallace, Mia O’Donnell (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Kaylagh Sweeney (Loreto Community School, Milford), Sophie Doherty, Scarlett Keys, Sorcha Keys, Ashling Mugan, Holly McCarron (Deele College, Raphoe), Sarah McGuinness (St. Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs), Sarah McCaffrey (Largy College, Clones), Fia Nic Giolla Choill (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Cliona O’Donnell, Rhianna Doherty (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Abbie Sheils (St. Clare’s College, Ballyjamesduff), Casey Smith (Loreto College, Cavan)

MANAGEMENT | Paddy McDaid (Finn Valley College, Stranorlar), Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Catherine Fletcher (Mulroy College, Milford) Shane Bradley (GK Coach)