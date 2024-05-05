Galway Bay FM

5 May 2024

Connacht Final Preview from Blackrock Cottage

Ollie Turner was joined by guests from Galway and Mayo in Blackrock Cottage in Salthill looking ahead to the Connacht Senior Football Final in Pearse Stadium.

Gavin Duffy, Ollie Turner, Colm Boyle and Tommy Devane at Blackrock

