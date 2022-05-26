Connacht Final Preview – Anthony Cunningham Interview

Galway and Roscommon clash in the Connacht Senior Football Final for the fifth time in seven years this Sunday when the two sides meet in Pearse Stadium at 1.45pm. In the previous four finals from 2016-2019, the home side has failed to win on each occasion, with Roscommon winning twice and drawing once in their three trips to Salthill. The manager of their last provincial success in 2019 was Anthony Cunningham, the former Galway hurling boss who is now in his fourth season in charge of the Rossies and he has been speaking to Seamus Duke and Willie Hegarty ahead of the big game…

Anthony Cunningham’s championship record with Roscommon:

2019: Roscommon 3-17 Leitrim 0-12 (Connacht quarter final)

2019: Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17 (Connacht semi final)

2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2019: Roscommon 0-13 Tyrone 0-17 (All Ireland Super 8’s)

2019: Roscommon 0-14 Dublin 2-26 (All Ireland Super 8’s)

2019: Roscommon 4-9 Cork 3-9 (All Ireland Super 8’s)

2020: Roscommon 0-13 Mayo 1-16 (Connacht semi final)

2021: Roscommon 0-12 Galway 2-11 (Connacht semi final)

2022: Roscommon 0-23 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht semi final)

Played 9, Won 5, Lost 4