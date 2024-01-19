Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

Connacht FBD Football League Final Galway v Roscommon

Connacht FBD Football League Final Galway v Roscommon

Join us for the live online stream of Connacht FBD Football League Final Galway v Roscommon. Throw in is at 7.30pm in The Connacht Air Dome. Our commentary team Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer will be live from 7:15pm with exclusive pre match build up.

 

 

