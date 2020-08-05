Connacht FA Unveil Connacht Youth And Underage Cup And Shield Semi-Final Details

The Connacht FA have released the dates for the respective Connacht Cup and Shield Semi-Finals and Finals.
The Underage and Youths Cup Semi-Finals are down for decision this weekend and in The U12 Cup Semi-Finals, There is an all Galway Semi-Final with Knocknacarra at home to Salthill Devon whole Maree-Oranmore at away to Westport United. The Under 14 Cup semi-Finals sees Bearna Na Forbacha at home to Merville United and Mervue United away to Ballymoe. The Under 16 Cup Semi-Finals have Mervue United at home to Merville United and Renmore at home to Kiltimagh/Knock United and the U18 Cup Semi-Finals have all Galway teams involved with Salthill Devon at home to Athenry and Mervue United at home to Maree/Oranmore. That game in Mervue will be played on August the 12th.
There is also a strong Galway contingent in the Shield Semi-Finals. The Under 12 Shield Semi-Finals sees Oughterard at home to Cregmore/Claregalway and St Bernards at home to Castlerea Celtic. Meanwhile, the U14 Semi-Finals in the Shield are all Galway affairs. Loughrea at home to Colemanstown and Moyne Villa at home to Galway Hibs. The Under 16 Shield Semi-Finals are also all Galway games with Moyne Villa at home to Salthill Devon B while Salthill Devon’s A side are at home to Oughterard. Finally, The Under 18 Shield Semi-Finals have Cregmore/Claregalway away to Claremorris and Knocknacarra at home to Westport United.
Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Finals
Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Westport Utd A
|v
|Maree/Oranmore A
|2
|Knocknacarra FC
|v
|Salthill Devon A
Connacht U-14 Cup Semi Finals
Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|v
|Merville Utd
|2
|Ballymoe FC
|v
|Mervue Utd A
Connacht U-16 Cup Semi Finals
Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Mervue Utd
|v
|Merville Utd
|2
|Renmore
|v
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Finals
Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Salthill Devon
|v
|Athenry FC
|2
|Mervue Utd A
|v
|Maree/Oranmore A
|12th Aug
Connacht U-12 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures
Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Oughterard
|v
|Cregmore Claregalway
|2
|St Bernards
|v
|Castlerea Celtic
Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures
Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Loughrea
|v
|Colemanstown Utd
|2
|Moyne Villa
|v
|Galway Hibs
Connacht U-16 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures
Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Moyne Villa
|v
|Salthill Devon B
|2
|Salthill Devon A
|v
|Oughterard
Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures
Weekend 8th/9th August 2020
|No
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Claremorris FC
|v
|Cregmore-Claregalway FC
|2
|Knocknacarra
|v
|Westport Utd
The Youth and Underage Finals will be played a week later on the weekend of the 15th and 16th.
Regarding the TP Brennan Cup and Shield. The Quarter Finals are on this weekend with the Semi-Finals to be played on Sunday the 23rd of August. The Final of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield for 2019/20 will be played on Saturday the 5th of September with the TP Brennan Connacht Cup Final being played the following day Sunday the 6th.