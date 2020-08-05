Connacht FA Unveil Connacht Youth And Underage Cup And Shield Semi-Final Details

The Connacht FA have released the dates for the respective Connacht Cup and Shield Semi-Finals and Finals.

The Underage and Youths Cup Semi-Finals are down for decision this weekend and in The U12 Cup Semi-Finals, There is an all Galway Semi-Final with Knocknacarra at home to Salthill Devon whole Maree-Oranmore at away to Westport United. The Under 14 Cup semi-Finals sees Bearna Na Forbacha at home to Merville United and Mervue United away to Ballymoe. The Under 16 Cup Semi-Finals have Mervue United at home to Merville United and Renmore at home to Kiltimagh/Knock United and the U18 Cup Semi-Finals have all Galway teams involved with Salthill Devon at home to Athenry and Mervue United at home to Maree/Oranmore. That game in Mervue will be played on August the 12th.

There is also a strong Galway contingent in the Shield Semi-Finals. The Under 12 Shield Semi-Finals sees Oughterard at home to Cregmore/Claregalway and St Bernards at home to Castlerea Celtic. Meanwhile, the U14 Semi-Finals in the Shield are all Galway affairs. Loughrea at home to Colemanstown and Moyne Villa at home to Galway Hibs. The Under 16 Shield Semi-Finals are also all Galway games with Moyne Villa at home to Salthill Devon B while Salthill Devon’s A side are at home to Oughterard. Finally, The Under 18 Shield Semi-Finals have Cregmore/Claregalway away to Claremorris and Knocknacarra at home to Westport United.

Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Finals

Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Westport Utd A v Maree/Oranmore A 2 Knocknacarra FC v Salthill Devon A

Connacht U-14 Cup Semi Finals

Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Bearna Na Forbacha v Merville Utd 2 Ballymoe FC v Mervue Utd A

Connacht U-16 Cup Semi Finals

Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Mervue Utd v Merville Utd 2 Renmore v Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Finals

Fixtures Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Salthill Devon v Athenry FC 2 Mervue Utd A v Maree/Oranmore A 12th Aug

Connacht U-12 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures

Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Oughterard v Cregmore Claregalway 2 St Bernards v Castlerea Celtic

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures

Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd 2 Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs

Connacht U-16 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures

Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon B 2 Salthill Devon A v Oughterard

Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Finals Fixtures

Weekend 8th/9th August 2020

No HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Claremorris FC v Cregmore-Claregalway FC 2 Knocknacarra v Westport Utd

The Youth and Underage Finals will be played a week later on the weekend of the 15th and 16th.

Regarding the TP Brennan Cup and Shield. The Quarter Finals are on this weekend with the Semi-Finals to be played on Sunday the 23rd of August. The Final of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield for 2019/20 will be played on Saturday the 5th of September with the TP Brennan Connacht Cup Final being played the following day Sunday the 6th.