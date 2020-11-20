Connacht FA Underage Cup Competitions Provisionally Scheduled For Weekend Of 9th And 10th Of January.

The Connacht FA have released provisional dates for the opening round of games in their respective underage cup competitions with the opening round scheduled for the weekend of the 9th and 10th of January 2021.

These dates are subject to change due to ongoing Covid -19 Government and FAI Health and Safety updates

Connacht U-12 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

NO HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Salthill Devon B v Athenry B 2 Mervue Utd v St Bernards 3 Colemanstown Utd v Renmore 4 Cregmore/Claregalway B v Galway Bohs 5 Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway C 6 Corrib Celtic A v Knocknacarra A 7 Colga FC v Salthill Devon C 8 Knocknacarra B v Cregmore/Claregalway A 9 Gort FC v Moyne Villa 10 Loughrea A v Galway Hibs 11 Salthill Devon A v Oughterard 12 Maree/Oranmore C v Ballinasloe Town B 13 Maree/Oranmore A v Corrib Celtic B 14 Tuam Celtic v East Galway Utd 15 Craughwell Utd v Maree/Oranmore B 16 Ballinasloe Town A v Loughrea B 17 Athenry A v Corofin Utd 18 Merville Utd v St Johns 19 Carrick Town v Kilglass/Enniscrone 20 Real Tubber v Strand Celtic White 21 Gurteen Celtic v Coolaney Utd 22 Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd 23 Benbulben A v Valley Rovers 24 Strand Celtic Green v Boyle Celtic 25 Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 26 Yeats Utd v Benbulben B 27 St John Athletic v Skyvalley Rovers 28 Ballymoe FC v Roscommon Town 29 Ballaghaderreen FC Bye ==== 30 Football Stars v Killoe Celtic 31 Ballyboro v Newtown 32 Manulla A v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd B 33 Kiltimagh-Knock Utd A v Westport Utd A 34 Castlebar Celtic A v Partry Athletic 35 Claremorris FC v Ballina Town 36 Westport Utd B v Ballyhaunis FC 37 Kiltimagh-Knock Utd C v Westport Utd C 38 Westport Utd D v Manulla B 39 Castlebar Celtic B Bye ====

Connacht U-14 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

N0 HOME TEAM v AWAY TEAM 1 Moyne Villa v Colemanstown Utd 2 Kiltullagh FC v Bearna Na Forbacha 3 Mervue Utd A v Galway Hibs 4 Salthill Devon B v Corofin Utd 5 Knocknacarra B v Corrib Rangers 6 Knocknacarra A v St Bernards 7 Salthill Devon A v Colga FC 8 Kinvara Utd v Mervue UtdB 9 Corrib Celtic B v Athenry B 10 Athenry A v Maree/Oranmore B 11 Corrib Celtic A v Cregmore-Claregalway FC 12 Maree Oranmore A v East Galway United 13 Tuam Celtic v Renmore FC 14 Loughrea FC v Ballinasloe Town 15 Galway Bohs Bye ===== 16 Ballisodare Utd v Calry Bohs 17 Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 18 Coolaney Utd v Arrow Harps 19 Ballygawley v Merville Utd 20 Carrick Town v Real Tubber 21 Benbulben FC v Kilglass/Enniscrone 22 Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 23 St Johns FC Bye ===== 24 Castlerea Celtic v Ballymoe FC 25 Ballyboro v Newtown 26 Killoe Celtic Bye ==== 27 Westport Utd A v Kiltimagh Knock Utd A 28 Kiltimagh-Knock Utd B v Swinford 29 Westport Utd D v Castlebar Celtic 30 Manulla FC v Ballyheane FC 31 Claremorris FC v Westport Utd B 32 Ballina Town v Westport Utd C

Connacht U-16 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

NO HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1 Maree/Oranmore B v Galway Hibs 2 Athenry B v Tuam Celtic 3 Corrib Rangers v Corrib Celtic A 4 Renmore FC v Athenry A 5 Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore A 6 Salthill Devon A v Knocknacarra B 7 Mervue Utd A v Salthill Devon B 8 Cregmore-Claregalway FC v Colga FC 9 Knocknacarra A v Corrib Celtic B 10 Kinvara FC v Craughwell Utd 11 Oughterard v Moyne Villa 12 Loughrea v Mervue Utd B 13 Yeats Utd v Kilglass/Enniscrone 14 Real Tubber v Strand Celtic 15 Boyle Celtic v Gurteen Celtic 16 Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 17 Benbulben v Merville Utd 18 St Johns Athletic v Cloonfad Utd 19 Skyvalley Rovers Bye ==== 20 Newtown v Stonepark 21 Castlebar Celtic v Westport Utd B 22 Ballina Town v Westport Utd D 23 Kiltimagh Knock Utd B v Swinford 24 Westport Utd C v Kiltimagh Knock Utd A 25 Claremorris FC v Ballyheane FC 26 Westport Utd A Bye

Connacht U-18 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10th January 2021