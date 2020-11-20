Connacht FA Underage Cup Competitions Provisionally Scheduled For Weekend Of 9th And 10th Of January.

The Connacht FA have released provisional dates for the opening round of games in their respective underage cup competitions with the opening round scheduled for the weekend of the 9th and 10th of January 2021.
These dates are subject to change due to ongoing Covid -19 Government and FAI Health and Safety updates
Connacht U-12 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021
|NO
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Salthill Devon B
|v
|Athenry B
|2
|Mervue Utd
|v
|St Bernards
|3
|Colemanstown Utd
|v
|Renmore
|4
|Cregmore/Claregalway B
|v
|Galway Bohs
|5
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|v
|Cregmore/Claregalway C
|6
|Corrib Celtic A
|v
|Knocknacarra A
|7
|Colga FC
|v
|Salthill Devon C
|8
|Knocknacarra B
|v
|Cregmore/Claregalway A
|9
|Gort FC
|v
|Moyne Villa
|10
|Loughrea A
|v
|Galway Hibs
|11
|Salthill Devon A
|v
|Oughterard
|12
|Maree/Oranmore C
|v
|Ballinasloe Town B
|13
|Maree/Oranmore A
|v
|Corrib Celtic B
|14
|Tuam Celtic
|v
|East Galway Utd
|15
|Craughwell Utd
|v
|Maree/Oranmore B
|16
|Ballinasloe Town A
|v
|Loughrea B
|17
|Athenry A
|v
|Corofin Utd
|18
|Merville Utd
|v
|St Johns
|19
|Carrick Town
|v
|Kilglass/Enniscrone
|20
|Real Tubber
|v
|Strand Celtic White
|21
|Gurteen Celtic
|v
|Coolaney Utd
|22
|Ballymote Celtic
|v
|Ballisodare Utd
|23
|Benbulben A
|v
|Valley Rovers
|24
|Strand Celtic Green
|v
|Boyle Celtic
|25
|Calry Bohs
|v
|Arrow Harps
|26
|Yeats Utd
|v
|Benbulben B
|27
|St John Athletic
|v
|Skyvalley Rovers
|28
|Ballymoe FC
|v
|Roscommon Town
|29
|Ballaghaderreen FC
|Bye
|====
|30
|Football Stars
|v
|Killoe Celtic
|31
|Ballyboro
|v
|Newtown
|32
|Manulla A
|v
|Kiltimagh-Knock Utd B
|33
|Kiltimagh-Knock Utd A
|v
|Westport Utd A
|34
|Castlebar Celtic A
|v
|Partry Athletic
|35
|Claremorris FC
|v
|Ballina Town
|36
|Westport Utd B
|v
|Ballyhaunis FC
|37
|Kiltimagh-Knock Utd C
|v
|Westport Utd C
|38
|Westport Utd D
|v
|Manulla B
|39
|Castlebar Celtic B
|Bye
|====
Connacht U-14 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021
|N0
|HOME TEAM
|v
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Moyne Villa
|v
|Colemanstown Utd
|2
|Kiltullagh FC
|v
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|3
|Mervue Utd A
|v
|Galway Hibs
|4
|Salthill Devon B
|v
|Corofin Utd
|5
|Knocknacarra B
|v
|Corrib Rangers
|6
|Knocknacarra A
|v
|St Bernards
|7
|Salthill Devon A
|v
|Colga FC
|8
|Kinvara Utd
|v
|Mervue UtdB
|9
|Corrib Celtic B
|v
|Athenry B
|10
|Athenry A
|v
|Maree/Oranmore B
|11
|Corrib Celtic A
|v
|Cregmore-Claregalway FC
|12
|Maree Oranmore A
|v
|East Galway United
|13
|Tuam Celtic
|v
|Renmore FC
|14
|Loughrea FC
|v
|Ballinasloe Town
|15
|Galway Bohs
|Bye
|=====
|16
|Ballisodare Utd
|v
|Calry Bohs
|17
|Gurteen Celtic
|v
|Ballymote Celtic
|18
|Coolaney Utd
|v
|Arrow Harps
|19
|Ballygawley
|v
|Merville Utd
|20
|Carrick Town
|v
|Real Tubber
|21
|Benbulben FC
|v
|Kilglass/Enniscrone
|22
|Strand Celtic
|v
|Boyle Celtic
|23
|St Johns FC
|Bye
|=====
|24
|Castlerea Celtic
|v
|Ballymoe FC
|25
|Ballyboro
|v
|Newtown
|26
|Killoe Celtic
|Bye
|====
|27
|Westport Utd A
|v
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
|28
|Kiltimagh-Knock Utd B
|v
|Swinford
|29
|Westport Utd D
|v
|Castlebar Celtic
|30
|Manulla FC
|v
|Ballyheane FC
|31
|Claremorris FC
|v
|Westport Utd B
|32
|Ballina Town
|v
|Westport Utd C
Connacht U-16 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021
|NO
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Maree/Oranmore B
|v
|Galway Hibs
|2
|Athenry B
|v
|Tuam Celtic
|3
|Corrib Rangers
|v
|Corrib Celtic A
|4
|Renmore FC
|v
|Athenry A
|5
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|v
|Maree/Oranmore A
|6
|Salthill Devon A
|v
|Knocknacarra B
|7
|Mervue Utd A
|v
|Salthill Devon B
|8
|Cregmore-Claregalway FC
|v
|Colga FC
|9
|Knocknacarra A
|v
|Corrib Celtic B
|10
|Kinvara FC
|v
|Craughwell Utd
|11
|Oughterard
|v
|Moyne Villa
|12
|Loughrea
|v
|Mervue Utd B
|13
|Yeats Utd
|v
|Kilglass/Enniscrone
|14
|Real Tubber
|v
|Strand Celtic
|15
|Boyle Celtic
|v
|Gurteen Celtic
|16
|Calry Bohs
|v
|Arrow Harps
|17
|Benbulben
|v
|Merville Utd
|18
|St Johns Athletic
|v
|Cloonfad Utd
|19
|Skyvalley Rovers
|Bye
|====
|20
|Newtown
|v
|Stonepark
|21
|Castlebar Celtic
|v
|Westport Utd B
|22
|Ballina Town
|v
|Westport Utd D
|23
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd B
|v
|Swinford
|24
|Westport Utd C
|v
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
|25
|Claremorris FC
|v
|Ballyheane FC
|26
|Westport Utd A
|Bye
Connacht U-18 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10th January 2021
|NO
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|1
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|v
|Moyne Villa
|2
|Athenry B
|v
|Mervue Utd
|3
|Salthill Devon A
|v
|Craughwell Utd A
|4
|Maree/Oranmore A
|v
|Knocknacarra A
|5
|Craughwell UtdB
|v
|Renmore
|6
|Cregmore-Claregalway FC
|v
|Galway Hibs
|7
|Maree/Oranmore B
|Bye
|8
|Kinvara Utd
|v
|Tuam Celtic
|9
|Salthill Devon B
|v
|Colga FC
|1O
|Kiltullagh FC
|v
|Knocknacarra B
|11
|Athenry A
|v
|Ballinasloe Town
|12
|Real Tubber
|v
|Arrow Harps
|13
|Valley Rovers
|v
|Calry Bohs
|14
|Merville Utd
|v
|Boyle Celtic
|15
|Strand Celtic
|v
|St Johns FC
|16
|Manor Rangers
|Bye
|====
|17
|St Johns Athletic
|v
|Cloonfad Utd
|18
|Westport Utd
|v
|Castlebar Celtic
|19
|Claremorris FC
|v
|Ballinrobe Town