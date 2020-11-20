Connacht FA Underage Cup Competitions Provisionally Scheduled For Weekend Of 9th And 10th Of January.

The Connacht FA have released provisional dates for the opening round of games in their respective underage cup competitions with the opening round scheduled for the weekend of the 9th and 10th of January 2021.

These dates are subject to change due to ongoing Covid -19 Government and FAI Health and Safety updates

Connacht U-12 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

NOHOME TEAM AWAY TEAM
1Salthill Devon BvAthenry  B
2Mervue UtdvSt Bernards
3Colemanstown UtdvRenmore
4Cregmore/Claregalway BvGalway Bohs
5Bearna Na ForbachavCregmore/Claregalway  C
6Corrib Celtic  AvKnocknacarra  A
7Colga FCvSalthill Devon C
8Knocknacarra BvCregmore/Claregalway  A
9Gort FCvMoyne Villa
10Loughrea  AvGalway Hibs
11Salthill Devon AvOughterard
12Maree/Oranmore CvBallinasloe Town  B
13Maree/Oranmore AvCorrib Celtic B
14Tuam CelticvEast Galway Utd
15Craughwell UtdvMaree/Oranmore B
16Ballinasloe Town  AvLoughrea B
17Athenry AvCorofin Utd
18Merville UtdvSt Johns
19Carrick TownvKilglass/Enniscrone
20Real TubbervStrand Celtic White
21Gurteen CelticvCoolaney Utd
22Ballymote CelticvBallisodare Utd
23Benbulben  AvValley Rovers
24Strand Celtic GreenvBoyle Celtic
25Calry BohsvArrow Harps
26Yeats UtdvBenbulben B
27St John AthleticvSkyvalley Rovers
28Ballymoe FCvRoscommon Town
29Ballaghaderreen FCBye====
30Football StarsvKilloe Celtic
31BallyborovNewtown
32Manulla AvKiltimagh-Knock Utd B
33Kiltimagh-Knock Utd AvWestport Utd A
34Castlebar Celtic  AvPartry Athletic
35Claremorris FCvBallina Town
36Westport Utd  BvBallyhaunis FC
37Kiltimagh-Knock Utd CvWestport Utd C
38Westport Utd Dv Manulla B
39Castlebar Celtic BBye====

Connacht U-14 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

N0HOME TEAMvAWAY TEAM
1Moyne VillavColemanstown Utd
2Kiltullagh FCvBearna Na Forbacha
3Mervue Utd AvGalway Hibs
4Salthill Devon BvCorofin Utd
5Knocknacarra BvCorrib Rangers
6Knocknacarra AvSt Bernards
7Salthill Devon AvColga FC
8Kinvara UtdvMervue UtdB
9Corrib Celtic  BvAthenry B
10Athenry AvMaree/Oranmore B
11Corrib Celtic AvCregmore-Claregalway FC
12Maree Oranmore AvEast Galway United
13Tuam CelticvRenmore FC
14Loughrea FCvBallinasloe Town
15Galway BohsBye=====
16Ballisodare UtdvCalry Bohs
17Gurteen CelticvBallymote Celtic
18Coolaney UtdvArrow Harps
19BallygawleyvMerville Utd
20Carrick TownvReal Tubber
21Benbulben FCvKilglass/Enniscrone
22Strand CelticvBoyle Celtic
23St Johns FCBye=====
24Castlerea CelticvBallymoe FC
25BallyborovNewtown
26Killoe CelticBye====
27Westport Utd  AvKiltimagh Knock Utd A
28Kiltimagh-Knock Utd BvSwinford
29Westport Utd DvCastlebar Celtic
30Manulla FCvBallyheane FC
31Claremorris FCvWestport Utd B
32Ballina TownvWestport Utd C

Connacht U-16 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10 January 2021

NOHOME TEAM AWAY TEAM
1Maree/Oranmore BvGalway Hibs
2Athenry  BvTuam Celtic
3Corrib RangersvCorrib Celtic A
4Renmore FCvAthenry A
5Bearna Na ForbachavMaree/Oranmore A
6Salthill Devon AvKnocknacarra B
7Mervue Utd AvSalthill Devon B
8Cregmore-Claregalway FCvColga FC
9Knocknacarra AvCorrib Celtic B
10Kinvara FCvCraughwell Utd
11OughterardvMoyne Villa
12LoughreavMervue Utd B
13Yeats UtdvKilglass/Enniscrone
14Real TubbervStrand Celtic
15Boyle CelticvGurteen Celtic
16Calry BohsvArrow Harps
17BenbulbenvMerville Utd
18St Johns AthleticvCloonfad Utd
19Skyvalley RoversBye====
20NewtownvStonepark
21Castlebar CelticvWestport Utd B
22Ballina TownvWestport Utd D
23Kiltimagh Knock Utd BvSwinford
24Westport Utd CvKiltimagh Knock Utd A
25Claremorris FCvBallyheane FC
26Westport Utd ABye 

Connacht U-18 Cup Round 1 Fixtures Weekend 9th/10th January 2021

NOHOME TEAM AWAY TEAM
1Bearna Na ForbachavMoyne Villa
2Athenry  B  vMervue Utd
3Salthill Devon AvCraughwell Utd A
4Maree/Oranmore AvKnocknacarra A
5Craughwell UtdBvRenmore
6Cregmore-Claregalway FCvGalway Hibs
7Maree/Oranmore BBye 
8Kinvara UtdvTuam Celtic
9Salthill Devon BvColga  FC
1OKiltullagh FCvKnocknacarra B
11Athenry AvBallinasloe Town
12Real TubbervArrow Harps
13Valley RoversvCalry Bohs
14Merville UtdvBoyle Celtic
15Strand CelticvSt Johns FC
16Manor RangersBye====
17St Johns AthleticvCloonfad Utd
18Westport UtdvCastlebar Celtic
19Claremorris FCvBallinrobe Town

