10 March 2024

Connacht FA Shield Junior Men’s Round 3 Results

Moyne Villa FC 4-1 Ballyglass FC

Dynamo Blues 2-1 Corrib Celtic FC

Oughterard FC 1-4 Westport Utd A

Ballinagare Manor 5-0 Boyle Celtic

Claremorris FC 2-1 Glen Celtic

Cloonfad Utd 3-1 Mervue United B

Dromahair FC 3-1 Ballinasloe Town

Cois Fharraige 0-2 Galway Hibs

