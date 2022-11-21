Connacht FA Shield First-Round Draw

Games to be played Sunday, January 15th

Craughwell Utd Vs Maree Oranmore B

Calry Bohs B Vs West Coast United

Glenview Stars Vs Ballymote Celtic

Kiltullagh Pioneers Vs Salthill Devon B

Crossmolina Vs Manulla B

Ballinagare Manor United Vs Renmore B

Castlebar Celtic B Vs Glen Celtic

Ballymoe FC Vs Ballygawley Celtic

Conn Rangers Vs Dunmore Town

Fahy Rovers Vs Cam Celtic

St Cuan’s Ahascragh Utd Vs Benbulben FC

Killala Vs Athenry FC B

Knocknacarra FC Vs Corofin United

Loughrea Rams B Vs East United

Swinford Bye

Kinvara United Bye

