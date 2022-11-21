Connacht FA Shield First-Round Draw

Games to be played Sunday, January 15th
Craughwell Utd Vs Maree Oranmore B
Calry Bohs B Vs West Coast United
Glenview Stars Vs Ballymote Celtic
Kiltullagh Pioneers Vs Salthill Devon B
Crossmolina Vs Manulla B
Ballinagare Manor United Vs Renmore B
Castlebar Celtic B Vs Glen Celtic
Ballymoe FC Vs Ballygawley Celtic
Conn Rangers Vs Dunmore Town
Fahy Rovers Vs Cam Celtic
St Cuan’s Ahascragh Utd Vs Benbulben FC
Killala Vs Athenry FC B
Knocknacarra FC Vs Corofin United
Loughrea Rams B Vs East United
Swinford Bye
Kinvara United Bye