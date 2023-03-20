Connacht FA Round Up

The draw has been announced for the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup and Shield. In the Junior Cup, There is one All Galway Quarter Final with Cois Fhairraige at home to Athenry, the University of Galway will be away to Castlebar Celtic, Mervue United A are away to Westport United B. These games will be played on the 9th of April with the remaining Quarter Final between Cloonfad United and Strand Celtic will be played on the 16th.

In the Shield, Two Quarter finals will be played on the 9th with Athenry B away to Crossmolina and Knocknacarra at home to Maree/Oranmore B. A week later, Salthill Devon B will be at home to Benbulben and Conn Rangers will be at home to Ballymote Celtic.

Kilkerrin United have joined Salthill Devon and Corrib Celtic in the Semi-Finals of the Women’s Connacht Junior Cup following their 3-0 win over Moyne Villa yesterday. Manulla are the sole Mayo team remaining.

In the Connacht Women’s Shield, Shiven Rovers and Dunmore Town remain in the competition and they are in the Semi-Finals. Shiven beating Colga on penalties yesterday. They join Castlerea Celtic and Ballaghaderreen in the Semi-Final draw.