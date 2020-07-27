Connacht FA Results (week ending 26th July 2020)

CFA TP Brennan Cup Round 5
St. Bernard’s 1-0 St. Peter’s FC
Ballyglass 0-3 Ballinasloe Town
West Utd 2-0 Galway Hibs
Salthill Devon 4-0 Cartron Utd
Castlerea Celtic 3-1 Conn Rangers
Carbury FC 4-3 Manulla FC AET
CFA TP Brennan Shield Round 3
Calry Bohs 0-3 NUI Galway
Manulla B 0-3 Glenhest Rovers
Real tubber 2-2 Corrib Celtic B (Real Tubber 5-4 on penalties)
Colemanstown Utd 4-2 Kiltimagh Knock UtdB
Kiltimagh Knock Utd 5-0 Moyne Villa
Ballaghaderreen FC 4-3 Mervue Utd B
Claremorris B 3-4 Corofin Utd
Ballymote Celtic 5-4 Ballygalway Celtic
Connacht FA under 18 Cup Quarter-finals
Manulla 3-4 Maree/Oranmore
Bearna Na Forbacha 1-2 Mervue Utd
Connacht FA under 16 Cup Quarter-Finals
Craughwell 0-4 Merville Utd
Cloonfad Utd 2-3 Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Mervue Utd 4-0 Athenry
Galway Hibs 0-2 Renmore
Connacht FA under 12 Cup Quarter-Final Results
Salthill Devon 6-2 Ballina Town
Knocknacarra 3-0 Athenry
Westport Utd 3-1 Manulla
Kiltimagh Knock Utd 0-4 Maree/Oranmore
Connacht under 18 Shield Quarter-Finals
Westport Utd 5-0 Athenry B
Claremorris 4-2 Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Connacht under 16 Shield Quarter-Finals
Salthill Devon B 5-1 Athenry B
Connacht FA under 12 Shield Quarter-Finals
Cregmore/Claregalway FC 3-2 Galway Hibs
Ballymoe FC 1-4 St. Bernards
Westport Utd C 0-2 Castlerea Celtic
Oughterard 3-2 Ballinasloe Town