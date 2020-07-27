Connacht FA Results (week ending 26th July 2020)

CFA TP Brennan Cup Round 5

St. Bernard’s 1-0 St. Peter’s FC

Ballyglass 0-3 Ballinasloe Town

West Utd 2-0 Galway Hibs

Salthill Devon 4-0 Cartron Utd

Castlerea Celtic 3-1 Conn Rangers

Carbury FC 4-3 Manulla FC AET

==

CFA TP Brennan Shield Round 3

Calry Bohs 0-3 NUI Galway

Manulla B 0-3 Glenhest Rovers

Real tubber 2-2 Corrib Celtic B (Real Tubber 5-4 on penalties)

Colemanstown Utd 4-2 Kiltimagh Knock UtdB

Kiltimagh Knock Utd 5-0 Moyne Villa

Ballaghaderreen FC 4-3 Mervue Utd B

Claremorris B 3-4 Corofin Utd

Ballymote Celtic 5-4 Ballygalway Celtic

==

Connacht FA under 18 Cup Quarter-finals

Manulla 3-4 Maree/Oranmore

Bearna Na Forbacha 1-2 Mervue Utd

==

Connacht FA under 16 Cup Quarter-Finals

Craughwell 0-4 Merville Utd

Cloonfad Utd 2-3 Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Mervue Utd 4-0 Athenry

Galway Hibs 0-2 Renmore

==

Connacht FA under 12 Cup Quarter-Final Results

Salthill Devon 6-2 Ballina Town

Knocknacarra 3-0 Athenry

Westport Utd 3-1 Manulla

Kiltimagh Knock Utd 0-4 Maree/Oranmore

==

Connacht under 18 Shield Quarter-Finals

Westport Utd 5-0 Athenry B

Claremorris 4-2 Kiltimagh Knock Utd

==

Connacht under 16 Shield Quarter-Finals

Salthill Devon B 5-1 Athenry B

==

Connacht FA under 12 Shield Quarter-Finals

Cregmore/Claregalway FC 3-2 Galway Hibs

Ballymoe FC 1-4 St. Bernards

Westport Utd C 0-2 Castlerea Celtic

Oughterard 3-2 Ballinasloe Town

