18 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Connacht FA Junior Shield Round One Fixtures
Partry Athletic FC Vs Moyne Villa FC
Galway Hibs Vs Ballymoe FC
St Bernard’s Vs Fahy Rovers
Loughrea Rams B Vs St John’s FC
Cois Fharraige Vs Aughanagh Celtic
Moylough ’79 Vs Cregmore /Claregalway A
St. Cuan’s Vs Oughterard FC
Corofin Utd A Vs St Johns Athletic FC
West Utd Vs Manulla B
Valley Rovers Vs Killala FC
Merville Utd Vs Mervue United B
Colga FC B Vs Ballinrobe Town
Swinford FC Vs Ballyheane B
Kiltimagh Knock Utd A Vs West Coast Utd
Ballyvary Blue Bombers Vs Athenry C
Corrib Celtic Vs Craughwell United
Glen Celtic Vs Calry Bohs FC
Galway Bohs Vs Claremorris FC
Straide & Foxford Utd Vs Ballinagare Manor
Dynamo Blues Vs Manor Rangers
Ballyglass FC Vs Corrib Rangers
Calry Bohs Reserves Vs Colemanstown Utd
Boyle Celtic Vs St. Patrick’s FC
Killtullagh Pioneers Vs CP Ajax
Cam Celtic Vs Manulla FC
Cloonfad Utd Vs Benbulben FC
Corofin Utd B Vs Bearna Na Forbacha
Cregmore /Claregalway B Bye
Ballinasloe Town Bye
Dromahair FC Bye
Castlebar Town Bye
Westport Utd A Bye
Games to be played Sunday 4th February 2024