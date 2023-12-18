Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht FA Junior Shield Round One Fixtures

Partry Athletic FC Vs Moyne Villa FC

Galway Hibs Vs Ballymoe FC

St Bernard’s Vs Fahy Rovers

Loughrea Rams B Vs St John’s FC

Cois Fharraige Vs Aughanagh Celtic

Moylough ’79 Vs Cregmore /Claregalway A

St. Cuan’s Vs Oughterard FC

Corofin Utd A Vs St Johns Athletic FC

West Utd Vs Manulla B

Valley Rovers Vs Killala FC

Merville Utd Vs Mervue United B

Colga FC B Vs Ballinrobe Town

Swinford FC Vs Ballyheane B

Kiltimagh Knock Utd A Vs West Coast Utd

Ballyvary Blue Bombers Vs Athenry C

Corrib Celtic Vs Craughwell United

Glen Celtic Vs Calry Bohs FC

Galway Bohs Vs Claremorris FC

Straide & Foxford Utd Vs Ballinagare Manor

Dynamo Blues Vs Manor Rangers

Ballyglass FC Vs Corrib Rangers

Calry Bohs Reserves Vs Colemanstown Utd

Boyle Celtic Vs St. Patrick’s FC

Killtullagh Pioneers Vs CP Ajax

Cam Celtic Vs Manulla FC

Cloonfad Utd Vs Benbulben FC

Corofin Utd B Vs Bearna Na Forbacha

Cregmore /Claregalway B Bye

Ballinasloe Town Bye

Dromahair FC Bye

Castlebar Town Bye

Westport Utd A Bye

Games to be played Sunday 4th February 2024

