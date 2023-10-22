Galway Bay FM

22 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht FA Junior Cup Round One Results

Share story:
Connacht FA Junior Cup Round One Results

Swinford FC 1 Bearna Na Forbacha 4

Castlebar Town 1 St. Patrick’s FC 5

Ballymoe FC 3 Corofin Utd A 4

Ballisodare Utd 3 Ballinagare Manor 1

Ballyvary Blue Bombers 3 Valley Rovers 0

Benbulben FC 1 Ballinrobe Town 4

Calry Bohs Reserves 2 Galway Bohs 5

Dromahair FC 1 Skyvalley Rovers 6

Cois Fharraige 3 Glen Celtic 4

Killtullagh Pioneers 3 Cloonfad Utd 3

(Cloonfad win 4-2 on pens)

Salthill Devon B 4 Fahy Rovers 0

Ballyheane B 3 Athenry C 0

Maree/Oranmore B 4 Corofin Utd B 1

Colga FC B 1 Athenry B 5

Manulla B 1 West Utd 5

Claremorris FC 3 St. Cuan’s 1

Corrib Celtic 4-3 Mervue United B 3

Partry Athletic FC 1 Merville Utd 8

Cregmore /Claregalway B 1 University of Galway 2

Ballyglass FC 1 Westport Utd B 4

West Coast Utd W/O Tuam Celtic

Dunmore Town 5 Cam Celtic 1

Dynamo Blues 3 Moyne Villa FC 1

Iorras Aontaithe 2 Moylough ’79 0

Knocknacarra FC W/O Kiltimagh Knock Utd B

Aughanagh Celtic 5 Killala FC 1

Craughwell United 5 Loughrea Rams B 0

Oughterard FC 4 Cregmore /Claregalway A 0

Castlebar Celtic B 4 Corrib Rangers 1

Share story:

Oranmore/Maree wins Brooks County Minor A Hurling Title - Commentary and Reaction

Oranmore/Maree came from five points down to win the Brooks Minor A Hurling Title on Sunday afternoon at Pearse Stadium. Trailing Clarinbridge by 2-8 to 0...

County Minor A Hurling Final, Oranmore Maree v Clarinbridge

Join us for the live online stream of the County Minor A Hurling Final between Oranmore Maree and Clarinbridge, starting at 12 noon this Sunday, with comm...

Relentless Irish book Singapore date

By Daragh Small Alex Maguire was to the fore on the final day of the Eisenhower Trophy as a relentless Ireland comeback helped to seal T8 in the World Ama...

Connacht 34 Ospreys 26 - Commentary and Reaction

Connacht got their United Rugby Championship Season off to a winning start on Saturday afternoon with a bonus point win over The Ospreys at the Sportsgrou...