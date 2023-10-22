22 October 2023
Connacht FA Junior Cup Round One Results
Swinford FC 1 Bearna Na Forbacha 4
Castlebar Town 1 St. Patrick’s FC 5
Ballymoe FC 3 Corofin Utd A 4
Ballisodare Utd 3 Ballinagare Manor 1
Ballyvary Blue Bombers 3 Valley Rovers 0
Benbulben FC 1 Ballinrobe Town 4
Calry Bohs Reserves 2 Galway Bohs 5
Dromahair FC 1 Skyvalley Rovers 6
Cois Fharraige 3 Glen Celtic 4
Killtullagh Pioneers 3 Cloonfad Utd 3
(Cloonfad win 4-2 on pens)
Salthill Devon B 4 Fahy Rovers 0
Ballyheane B 3 Athenry C 0
Maree/Oranmore B 4 Corofin Utd B 1
Colga FC B 1 Athenry B 5
Manulla B 1 West Utd 5
Claremorris FC 3 St. Cuan’s 1
Corrib Celtic 4-3 Mervue United B 3
Partry Athletic FC 1 Merville Utd 8
Cregmore /Claregalway B 1 University of Galway 2
Ballyglass FC 1 Westport Utd B 4
West Coast Utd W/O Tuam Celtic
Dunmore Town 5 Cam Celtic 1
Dynamo Blues 3 Moyne Villa FC 1
Iorras Aontaithe 2 Moylough ’79 0
Knocknacarra FC W/O Kiltimagh Knock Utd B
Aughanagh Celtic 5 Killala FC 1
Craughwell United 5 Loughrea Rams B 0
Oughterard FC 4 Cregmore /Claregalway A 0
Castlebar Celtic B 4 Corrib Rangers 1