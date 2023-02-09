Connacht FA Junior Cup Round Five and Shield Quarter Final Draws Announced

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup took place last night with the tie of the round the clash of Athenry at home to Salthill Devon.

Other games featuring Galway clubs sees The University of Galway away to Cartron United, Colga FC B away to Westport United B and West United at home to Cois Fharraige.

Renmore A or Strand Celtic will be at home to Colga FC A and Mervue United of Corrib Celtic will be at home to Manulla.

Connacht FA Junior Cup Round Five Draw

(Games to be played March 12th)

Calry Bohs Vs Castlebar Celtic

Cartron United Vs NUIG

Athenry FC Vs Salthill Devon FC

Cloonfad United Vs Aughanagh Celtic or Moylough ‘79

Westport United B Vs Colga FC B

Renmore A or Strand Celtic Vs Colga FC A

West United Vs Cois Fharraige

Mervue United A or Corrib Celtic Vs Manulla FC

—————————————————————————————————–

Connacht FA Junior Shield Quarter-Final Draw

(Games to be played April 9th)

Salthill Devon B Vs Benbulben FC

Conn Rangers Vs Ballymote Celtic

Crossmolina Vs Athenry FC B

Knocknacarra FC Vs Maree Oranmore B