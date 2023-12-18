Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

Connacht FA Junior Cup Round 3 Fixtures

Maree/Oranmore B Vs Salthill Devon FC

Salthill Devon B Vs Mervue United A

Knocknacarra FC Vs Ballyheane FC A

Cliffoney Celtic Vs Carbury FC

Athenry B Vs Colga FC

Cartron Utd Vs Strand Celtic FC

Athenry A Vs Arrow Harps FC

Shiven Rovers Vs Conn Rangers

Renmore Vs Ballaghaderreen FC

Ballisodare Utd Vs Moore Utd

Iorras Aontaithe Vs Castlebar Celtic B

Ballina Town Vs MCR FC

Loughrea Rams Vs Castlebar Celtic A

Westport Utd B Vs Castlerea Celtic

Skyvalley Rovers Vs University of Galway

Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A

Games to be played Sunday 4th February 2024

