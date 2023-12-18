18 December 2023
Connacht FA Junior Cup Round 3 Fixtures
Maree/Oranmore B Vs Salthill Devon FC
Salthill Devon B Vs Mervue United A
Knocknacarra FC Vs Ballyheane FC A
Cliffoney Celtic Vs Carbury FC
Athenry B Vs Colga FC
Cartron Utd Vs Strand Celtic FC
Athenry A Vs Arrow Harps FC
Shiven Rovers Vs Conn Rangers
Renmore Vs Ballaghaderreen FC
Ballisodare Utd Vs Moore Utd
Iorras Aontaithe Vs Castlebar Celtic B
Ballina Town Vs MCR FC
Loughrea Rams Vs Castlebar Celtic A
Westport Utd B Vs Castlerea Celtic
Skyvalley Rovers Vs University of Galway
Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A
Games to be played Sunday 4th February 2024