12 June 2024
~2 minutes read
Connacht FA Cup Final Preview – Maree-Oranmore determined to make history
This Sunday, the curtain falls on the Connacht Soccer Season, with the final of the Connacht FA Junior Cup in Lecarrow.
Maree/Oranmore, appearing in their first ever Connacht Cup Final, face a Castlebar Celtic side who have won the competition nine times and lost last season’s final to Athenry on Penalties.
Brendan O’Connor has put together a young talented side with the team’s average age of just 20 years old.
In fact, Several of the team played U18 last season.
Their route to the final included wins over Kiltimagh-Knock United, Dunmore Town and a highly fancied Ballina Town before beating Ballyheane on Penalties.
This set up a Semi-Final date with fellow Galway League side Colga who they beat 2-0.
Their opponents Castlebar Celtic are no strangers to this competition having won the cup on nine occasions.
Ahead of the final, Brendan O’Connor spoke to John Mulligan
Maree-Oranmore – Their Route To The Final
19/11/2023
Connacht Cup Round Two
Maree/Oranmore 6 Kiltimagh-Knock United 0
25/02/2024
Connacht Cup Round Three
Maree/Oranmore 2 Dunmore 1
03/03/2024
Connacht Cup Round Four
Maree/Oranmore 4 Ballina Town 1
14/04/2024
Connacht Cup Quarter Final
Maree/Oranmore 1 Ballyheane 1 AET (Maree/Oranmore won 3-2 on Penalties)
05/05/2024
Connacht Cup Semi-Final
Maree/Oranmore 2 Colga 0
16/06/2024
Connacht Cup Final
Castlebar Celtic v Maree/Oranmore – Lecarrow – 2pm
The Maree-Oranmore Squad
Malachy Black (Captain)
Jack Morrissey
Cian Horgan
Shane Cox
Rory Carberry
Conor Keady
Keelan Eyres
Kacper Zatonski
Ethan McCauley
Luke Smith
Ciaran Black
Eoghan McDonagh
Ben Costelloe
Liam McDonagh
Joe Planella O’Keefe
Aaron Molloy
Colm Whelan
Darragh Clery
Usama Israr
Galius Babonas