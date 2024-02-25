25 February 2024
Connacht FA Cup and Shield Results
Connacht FA Cup Round Three
Maree/Oranmore A 2-1 Dunmore Town
Connacht FA Cup Round Four
Conn Rangers 1-2 Athenry A
Ballaghaderreen FC 3-3 Ballyheane FC A Ballyheane win 9-8 on pens Aet
Moore Utd 2-1 University of Galway
Salthill Devon FC 5-0 Westport Utd B
Colga FC 5-0 Castlebar Celtic B
Connacht FA Shield Round Two
Fahy Rovers 0-6 Cois Fharraige
Castlebar Town 0-3 Ballinagare Manor W/O
Claremorris FC 1-0 Ballinrobe Town
Calry Bohs Reserves 0-1 Dromahair FC
Glen Celtic 3-0 Killala FC
Dynamo Blues 6-4 St John’s FC Aet
Bearna Na Forbacha 1-3 Ballyglass FC
Mervue United B 4-3 Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
Oughterard FC 2-1 Ballyvary Blue Bombers
Manulla FC 0-7 Westport Utd A
Cloonfad Utd 3-1 West Utd
Galway Hibs 3-1 CP Ajax
Boyle Celtic 5-0 Ballyheane B
Cregmore /Claregalway A PP Ballinasloe Town
Moyne Villa FC 5-2 Cregmore /Claregalway B
Corrib Celtic FC 2-1 St Johns Athletic FC