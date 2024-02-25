Galway Bay FM

25 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht FA Cup and Shield Results

Share story:
Connacht FA Cup and Shield Results

Connacht FA Cup Round Three

Maree/Oranmore A 2-1 Dunmore Town

Connacht FA Cup Round Four

Conn Rangers 1-2 Athenry A

Ballaghaderreen FC 3-3 Ballyheane FC A Ballyheane win 9-8 on pens Aet

Moore Utd 2-1 University of Galway

Salthill Devon FC 5-0 Westport Utd B

Colga FC 5-0 Castlebar Celtic B

Connacht FA Shield Round Two

Fahy Rovers 0-6 Cois Fharraige

Castlebar Town 0-3 Ballinagare Manor W/O

Claremorris FC 1-0 Ballinrobe Town

Calry Bohs Reserves 0-1 Dromahair FC

Glen Celtic 3-0 Killala FC

Dynamo Blues 6-4 St John’s FC Aet

Bearna Na Forbacha 1-3 Ballyglass FC

Mervue United B 4-3 Kiltimagh Knock Utd A

Oughterard FC 2-1 Ballyvary Blue Bombers

Manulla FC 0-7 Westport Utd A

Cloonfad Utd 3-1 West Utd

Galway Hibs 3-1 CP Ajax

Boyle Celtic 5-0 Ballyheane B

Cregmore /Claregalway A PP Ballinasloe Town

Moyne Villa FC 5-2 Cregmore /Claregalway B

Corrib Celtic FC 2-1 St Johns Athletic FC

 

Share story:

Galway well represented on the Irish team for World Lacrosse Championships

This year, the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s Box Championship will be played in Utica, New York, from 20-29 September 2024. Lacrosse is a sport that is pl...

LIVE STREAM: Allianz National Hurling League Galway v Antrim

Allianz National Hurling League Galway v Antrim. Experience the excitement of the Allianz National Hurling League Galway v Antrim with our live online str...

Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up

EHYL 2 WOMEN’S POOL A BELFAST HARLEQUINS 5 GREENFIELDS 0 Connacht Division 1 side Greenfields decided to play both their home and away games in Dubl...

Heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuan's Castleblakney in All-Ireland PPS Semi-Finals

There was heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuans Castleblakney this afternoon with both teams beaten in All-Ireland PPS Senior Football Semi...