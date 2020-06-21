Connacht FA Cup And Shield Last Sixteen Fixed For The 26th Of July

It has been confirmed that the last sixteen of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield will take place on the 26th of July with six Galway League teams still involved in the cup and six in the shield.

In the Connacht Cup last Sixteen, Athenry will be at home to Castlebar Celtic, Salthill Devon will be at home to Cartron United, St Bernards will host St Peters and Tuam Celtic will be away to Westport United. There is also an all Galway League tie with West United at home to Galway Hibs.

Meanwhile, in the TP Brennan Connacht Shield, Mervue United B are away to Ballaghaderreen, NUI Galway head to Calry Bohs, Corrib Celtic B are away to Real Tubber, Corofin United have a short trip up the N17 to Claremorris and Moyne Villa are away to Kiltimagh/Knock United. The only Galway team at home in the Shield are Colemanstown United and they welcome Kiltimagh/Knock United B. All games will kick off at 2pm with the exception of West United and Galway Hibs in the Connacht Cup with that game kicking off at 11am.

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round Five (Last Sixteen) Draw

St Bernard’s FC v St Peter’s FC Athenry FC v Castlebar Celtic Ballyglass v Ballinasloe Town West Utd v Galway Hibs Salthill Devon v Cartron Utd Castlerea Celtic v Conn Rangers Carbury FC v Manulla FC Westport Utd v Tuam Celtic

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Round Three (Last Sixteen) Draw

Calry Bohs v NUIG Galway Manulla B v Glenhest Rovers Real Tubber v Corrib Celtic B Colemanstown Utd v Kiltimagh Knock Utd B Kiltimagh/Knock Utd v Moyne Villa Ballaghaderreen FC v Mervue Utd B Claremorris B v Corofin Utd Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic