19 February 2024
~2 minutes read
Connacht FA Cup and Shield Games take place this weekend
This coming weekend will see the games in the Connacht Cup rounds three and four. In Round three, Dunmore Town are at home to Maree/Oranmore in a game held over due to Maree/Oranmore’s involvement in the FAI Junior Cup. Meanwhile, there are five games this weekend in round four. One on Saturday between Conn Rangers and Athenry at 3pm while on Sunday at 2pm, The University of Galway are away to Moore United, Salthill Devon host Westport United B and Colga are at home to Castlebar Celtic B.
The remaining games will take place a week later including the winners of Dunmore Town and Maree/Oranmore who will be at home to Ballina Town and Mervue United’s game away to Carbury FC.
The full list of games are…
Connacht Cup Round Three – Sunday
Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A 2pm
Connacht Cup Round Four – Saturday
Conn Rangers Vs Athenry A 3pm
Connacht Cup Round Four – Sunday
Ballaghaderreen FC Vs Ballyheane FC A
Moore Utd Vs University of Galway
Salthill Devon FC Vs Westport Utd B
Colga FC Vs Castlebar Celtic B
Connacht Cup Round Four – Saturday 2nd March
Carbury FC Vs Mervue United A
Connacht Cup Round Four – Sunday 3rd March
Cartron Utd Vs Castlebar Celtic A
Dunmore Town or Maree/Oranmore A Vs Ballina Town
All games in the last 32 of the Connacht Shield will be played this weekend.
Fahy Rovers Vs Cois Fharraige
Castlebar Town Vs Ballinagare Manor
Claremorris FC Vs Ballinrobe Town
Calry Bohs Reserves Vs Dromahair FC
Glen Celtic Vs Killala FC
Dynamo Blues Vs St John’s FC
Bearna Na Forbacha Vs Ballyglass FC
Mervue United B Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
Oughterard FC Vs Ballyvary Blue Bombers
Manulla FC Vs Westport Utd A
Cloonfad Utd Vs West Utd
Galway Hibs Vs CP Ajax
Boyle Celtic Vs Ballyheane B
Cregmore /Claregalway A Vs Ballinasloe Town
Moyne Villa FC Vs Cregmore /Claregalway B
Corrib Celtic Vs St Johns Athletic FC