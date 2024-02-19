Connacht FA Cup and Shield Games take place this weekend

This coming weekend will see the games in the Connacht Cup rounds three and four. In Round three, Dunmore Town are at home to Maree/Oranmore in a game held over due to Maree/Oranmore’s involvement in the FAI Junior Cup. Meanwhile, there are five games this weekend in round four. One on Saturday between Conn Rangers and Athenry at 3pm while on Sunday at 2pm, The University of Galway are away to Moore United, Salthill Devon host Westport United B and Colga are at home to Castlebar Celtic B.

The remaining games will take place a week later including the winners of Dunmore Town and Maree/Oranmore who will be at home to Ballina Town and Mervue United’s game away to Carbury FC.

The full list of games are…

Connacht Cup Round Three – Sunday

Dunmore Town Vs Maree/Oranmore A 2pm

Connacht Cup Round Four – Saturday

Conn Rangers Vs Athenry A 3pm

Connacht Cup Round Four – Sunday

Ballaghaderreen FC Vs Ballyheane FC A

Moore Utd Vs University of Galway

Salthill Devon FC Vs Westport Utd B

Colga FC Vs Castlebar Celtic B

Connacht Cup Round Four – Saturday 2nd March

Carbury FC Vs Mervue United A

Connacht Cup Round Four – Sunday 3rd March

Cartron Utd Vs Castlebar Celtic A

Dunmore Town or Maree/Oranmore A Vs Ballina Town

All games in the last 32 of the Connacht Shield will be played this weekend.

Fahy Rovers Vs Cois Fharraige

Castlebar Town Vs Ballinagare Manor

Claremorris FC Vs Ballinrobe Town

Calry Bohs Reserves Vs Dromahair FC

Glen Celtic Vs Killala FC

Dynamo Blues Vs St John’s FC

Bearna Na Forbacha Vs Ballyglass FC

Mervue United B Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd A

Oughterard FC Vs Ballyvary Blue Bombers

Manulla FC Vs Westport Utd A

Cloonfad Utd Vs West Utd

Galway Hibs Vs CP Ajax

Boyle Celtic Vs Ballyheane B

Cregmore /Claregalway A Vs Ballinasloe Town

Moyne Villa FC Vs Cregmore /Claregalway B

Corrib Celtic Vs St Johns Athletic FC