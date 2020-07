The Connacht FA have released details of the fifth round ties in the Connacht Junior Cup.

Five Galway teams will be in action on Sunday, 26th June. West United host Galway Hibs at 11am; Ballinasloe Town travel to Ballyglass at 2pm; while St. Bernard’s FC and Salthill Devon host St. Peter’s FC and Cartron Utd respectively.

The following week – Athenry host Castlebar Celtic, and Tuam Celtic travel to Westport United.