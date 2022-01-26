Connacht FA Cup and Shield Draw

The draw for the fifth round (last sixteen) of the Connacht Cup and quarter final of the Connacht Shield was made on Tuesday night with some interesting pairings coming out of the drum.

Connacht FA Cup Fifth Round Draw – Games to be played Sunday 27th February

Maree/Oranmore v Castlebar Celtic

Salthill Devon v Ballymoe FC

Mervue Utd B v Strand Celtic

Colga FC v Claremorris

Galway Hibs v Corrib Rangers

Boyle Celtic v Athenry FC

Dynamo Blues v Ballinasloe Town

Ballisodare United v Mervue Utd

Connacht Shield Quarter Final Draw – Games to be played Sunday 20th March

Shiven Rovers v Dunmore Town

Knocknacarra v Kiltimagh Knock Utd B

Corofin Utd v Ballinrobe Town

Westport United B v West Utd B