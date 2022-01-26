Connacht FA Cup and Shield Draw

The draw for the fifth round (last sixteen) of the Connacht Cup and quarter final of the Connacht Shield was made on Tuesday night with some interesting pairings coming out of the drum.
Connacht FA Cup Fifth Round Draw – Games to be played Sunday 27th February
Maree/Oranmore v Castlebar Celtic
Salthill Devon v Ballymoe FC
Mervue Utd B v Strand Celtic
Colga FC v Claremorris
Galway Hibs v Corrib Rangers
Boyle Celtic v Athenry FC
Dynamo Blues v Ballinasloe Town
Ballisodare United v Mervue Utd
Connacht Shield Quarter Final Draw – Games to be played Sunday 20th March
Shiven Rovers v Dunmore Town
Knocknacarra v Kiltimagh Knock Utd B
Corofin Utd v Ballinrobe Town
Westport United B v West Utd B