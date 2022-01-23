Connacht FA Cup 4th Round Results

Cartron United 2 Ballisodare United 3
Galway Hibs 1 Colemanstown Utd 1
(Hibs win 4-3 on pens)
Colga FC 2 Tuam Celtic 1
Straide & Foxford United 2 Salthill Devon 5
Ballinasloe Town A 8 Fahy Rovers 2
Maree/Oranmore A 5 St. John’s FC 0
Loughrea Rams 0 Castlebar Celtic 1
Ballyheane 1 Athenry FC 3
Boyle Celtic 2 St Bernards 2
(Boyle win 2-0 on pens)
Mervue Utd 2 Cregmore/Claregalway 0
Moyne Villa 2 Mervue Utd B 3
Craughwell Utd 2 Strand Celtic 3
Arrow Harps 1 Claremorris 2
Westport United A 2 Corrib Rangers 2
(Corrib win 5-4 on pens)
Dynamo Blues 2 Kilkerrin United 1
Ballina Town 0 Ballymoe FC 4