Connacht FA Cup 4th Round Results

Cartron United 2 Ballisodare United 3

Galway Hibs 1 Colemanstown Utd 1

(Hibs win 4-3 on pens)

Colga FC 2 Tuam Celtic 1

Straide & Foxford United 2 Salthill Devon 5

Ballinasloe Town A 8 Fahy Rovers 2

Maree/Oranmore A 5 St. John’s FC 0

Loughrea Rams 0 Castlebar Celtic 1

Ballyheane 1 Athenry FC 3

Boyle Celtic 2 St Bernards 2

(Boyle win 2-0 on pens)

Mervue Utd 2 Cregmore/Claregalway 0

Moyne Villa 2 Mervue Utd B 3

Craughwell Utd 2 Strand Celtic 3

Arrow Harps 1 Claremorris 2

Westport United A 2 Corrib Rangers 2

(Corrib win 5-4 on pens)

Dynamo Blues 2 Kilkerrin United 1

Ballina Town 0 Ballymoe FC 4

