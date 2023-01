The Connacht FA have confirmed details of the refixed games in the Connacht Junior Cup next weekend with three all Galway ties.

Bearna Na Forbacha will face Renmore A, Athenry FC C takes on Galway Hibernians and Corrib Rangers are at home to Merlin Woods/Medtronic. All three games will take place on Sunday next along with St Bernard’s trip to Ballina Town.