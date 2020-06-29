Connacht FA Confirm Underage Quarter And Semi-Finals

The Connacht FA have confirmed the details for the Quarter Finals and Semi-Finals of their remaining competitions at underage level with games on the 25th of July and the weekend of the 8th and 9th of August.

The games are as follows….

Connacht FA Underage Quarter Finals – 25th July

U-12 Cup Quarter Finals

Salthill Devon A v Ballina Town

Knocknacarra v Athenry A

Westport Utd A v Manulla A

Kiltimagh Knock Utd vMaree/Oranmore A

Connacht FA U-16 Cup Quarter Finals

Craughwell Utd v Merville Utd

Cloonfad Utd v Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Mervue Utd v Athenry A

Galway Hibs v Renmore

Connacht FA U-18 Cup Quarter Finals

Manulla A v Maree/Oranmore A

Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd

Connacht FA U-12 Shield Quarter Finals

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Galway Hibs

Ballymoe FC v St Bernards

Westport Utd C v Castlerea Celtic

Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town A

Connacht U-16 Shield Quarter Finals

Ramblers v Oughterard

Salthill Devon B v Athenry B

Connacht U-18 Shield Quarter Finals

Westport Utd v Athenry B

Claremorris FC v Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Connacht FA Underage Semi Finals Weekend 8th/9th August

Connacht FA U-14 Cup Semi Finals

Bearna Na Forbacha v Merville Utd

Ballymoe FC v Mervue Utd A

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals

Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd

Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs