Connacht FA Confirm Underage Quarter And Semi-Finals

The Connacht FA have confirmed the details for the Quarter Finals and Semi-Finals of their remaining competitions at underage level with games on the 25th of July and the weekend of the 8th and 9th of August.
The games are as follows….
Connacht FA Underage Quarter Finals – 25th July
U-12 Cup Quarter Finals
Salthill Devon A v Ballina Town
Knocknacarra v Athenry A
Westport Utd A v Manulla A
Kiltimagh Knock Utd vMaree/Oranmore A
Connacht FA U-16 Cup Quarter Finals
Craughwell Utd v Merville Utd
Cloonfad Utd v Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Mervue Utd v Athenry A
Galway Hibs v Renmore
Connacht FA U-18 Cup Quarter Finals
Manulla A v Maree/Oranmore A
Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd
Connacht FA U-12 Shield Quarter Finals
Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Galway Hibs
Ballymoe FC v St Bernards
Westport Utd C v Castlerea Celtic
Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town A
Connacht U-16 Shield Quarter Finals
Ramblers v Oughterard
Salthill Devon B v Athenry B
Connacht U-18 Shield Quarter Finals
Westport Utd v Athenry B
Claremorris FC v Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Connacht FA Underage Semi Finals Weekend 8th/9th August
Connacht FA U-14 Cup Semi Finals
Bearna Na Forbacha v Merville Utd
Ballymoe FC v Mervue Utd A
Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals
Loughrea v Colemanstown Utd
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs