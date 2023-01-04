Connacht FA Confirm Junior Cup and Shield Fixtures

The Connacht FA have released details of round three of the Connacht Junior Cup and Round one of the Connacht Junior Shield.

All games will be played on Sunday the 15th of January with thirty-two games in the Connacht Cup and fourteen games in the Connacht Junior Shield with two byes.

The games in the Connacht Junior Cup are:

Ballyglass FC Vs Arrow Harps

Gort United Vs Moylough ’79 FC

Skyvalley Rovers Vs Cartron Utd

Straide & Foxford Utd Vs St Johns FC

Mervue Utd B Vs CP Ajax

MCR FC Vs Moore United

St Bernards FC Vs Ballina Town

Shiven Rovers Vs Mervue Utd A

Cloonfad Utd Vs Colemanstown United

Castlebar Celtic Vs Tuam Celtic

Colga FC A Vs St Patricks FC

Cregmore/Claregalway B Vs Cois Fharraige

St John’s Athletic Vs Manulla FC

Moyne Villa Vs Carbury FC

Corrib Celtic Vs Loughrea Rams A

Manorhamilton Rangers Vs Dynamo Blues

Renmore A Vs Bearna Na Forbacha

Athenry FC A Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Boyle Celtic Vs Maree/Oranmore A

Westport Utd A Vs Salthill Devon A

Galway Hibernians Vs Athenry FC C

Castlerea Celtic Vs Strand Celtic

Ballisodare United Vs Claremorris FC

West United Vs Coolaney United

Westport Utd B Vs Cregmore/Claregalway A

Colga FC B Vs Ballyhaunis Town

Real Tubber FC Vs Ballinasloe Town

Merlin Woods/Medtronic Vs Corrib Rangers

Aughanagh Celtic Vs Cliffoney Celtic

University of Galway Vs Ballyheane FC

Calry Bohs Vs Galway Bohemians

Oughterard FC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC

The games in the Connacht Junior Shield are:

Craughwell Utd Vs Maree Oranmore B

Calry Bohs B Vs West Coast United

Glenview Stars Vs Ballymote Celtic

Kiltullagh Pioneers Vs Salthill Devon B

Crossmolina Vs Manulla B

Ballinagare Manor United Vs Renmore B

Castlebar Celtic B Vs Glen Celtic

Ballymoe FC Vs Ballygawley Celtic

Conn Rangers Vs Dunmore Town

Fahy Rovers Vs Cam Celtic

St Cuan’s Ahascragh Utd Vs Benbulben FC

Killala Vs Athenry FC B

Knocknacarra FC Vs Corofin United

Loughrea Rams B Vs East United

Swinford Bye

Kinvara United Bye