Connacht FA Confirm Junior Cup and Shield Fixtures

The Connacht FA have released details of round three of the Connacht Junior Cup and Round one of the Connacht Junior Shield.
All games will be played on Sunday the 15th of January with thirty-two games in the Connacht Cup and fourteen games in the Connacht Junior Shield with two byes.
The games in the Connacht Junior Cup are:
Ballyglass FC Vs Arrow Harps
Gort United Vs Moylough ’79 FC
Skyvalley Rovers Vs Cartron Utd
Straide & Foxford Utd Vs St Johns FC
Mervue Utd B Vs CP Ajax
MCR FC Vs Moore United
St Bernards FC Vs Ballina Town
Shiven Rovers Vs Mervue Utd A
Cloonfad Utd Vs Colemanstown United
Castlebar Celtic Vs Tuam Celtic
Colga FC A Vs St Patricks FC
Cregmore/Claregalway B Vs Cois Fharraige
St John’s Athletic Vs Manulla FC
Moyne Villa Vs Carbury FC
Corrib Celtic Vs Loughrea Rams A
Manorhamilton Rangers Vs Dynamo Blues
Renmore A Vs Bearna Na Forbacha
Athenry FC A Vs Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Boyle Celtic Vs Maree/Oranmore A
Westport Utd A Vs Salthill Devon A
Galway Hibernians Vs Athenry FC C
Castlerea Celtic Vs Strand Celtic
Ballisodare United Vs Claremorris FC
West United Vs Coolaney United
Westport Utd B Vs Cregmore/Claregalway A
Colga FC B Vs Ballyhaunis Town
Real Tubber FC Vs Ballinasloe Town
Merlin Woods/Medtronic Vs Corrib Rangers
Aughanagh Celtic Vs Cliffoney Celtic
University of Galway Vs Ballyheane FC
Calry Bohs Vs Galway Bohemians
Oughterard FC Vs Ballaghaderreen FC
The games in the Connacht Junior Shield are:
Craughwell Utd Vs Maree Oranmore B
Calry Bohs B Vs West Coast United
Glenview Stars Vs Ballymote Celtic
Kiltullagh Pioneers Vs Salthill Devon B
Crossmolina Vs Manulla B
Ballinagare Manor United Vs Renmore B
Castlebar Celtic B Vs Glen Celtic
Ballymoe FC Vs Ballygawley Celtic
Conn Rangers Vs Dunmore Town
Fahy Rovers Vs Cam Celtic
St Cuan’s Ahascragh Utd Vs Benbulben FC
Killala Vs Athenry FC B
Knocknacarra FC Vs Corofin United
Loughrea Rams B Vs East United
Swinford Bye
Kinvara United Bye