Connacht Eagles Team Named To Face Leinster A

It’s been confirmed that the Connacht Eagles will face Leinster ‘A’ in a Development Interprovincial Game tomorrow in Dublin.
Kick-off is at 12pm at the HPC in Abbotstown, and Connacht will have HT and FT updates on our social media channels.
The Eagles will line out as follows:
15. Oran McNulty
14. Josh O’Connor
13. Peter Sullivan
12. Cathal Forde
11. Mack Hansen
10. Conor Fitzgerald (C)
9. Will Reilly
1. Charlie Ward
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Greg McGrath
4. Eoin Ryan
5. Fiachna Barrett
6. Jonny Murphy
7. Oisin McCormack
8. Ciaran Booth
Reserves
16. Kolo Kiripati
17. Bart Vermeulen
18. Kacper Palamarczuk
19. Gareth Kilkelly
20. Matthew O’Hara
21. Matthew Devine
22. Darragh Kennedy
23. Declan O’Loughlin