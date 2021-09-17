Connacht Eagles Team Named To Face Leinster A

It’s been confirmed that the Connacht Eagles will face Leinster ‘A’ in a Development Interprovincial Game tomorrow in Dublin.



Kick-off is at 12pm at the HPC in Abbotstown, and Connacht will have HT and FT updates on our social media channels.



The Eagles will line out as follows:



15. Oran McNulty

14. Josh O’Connor

13. Peter Sullivan

12. Cathal Forde

11. Mack Hansen

10. Conor Fitzgerald (C)

9. Will Reilly

1. Charlie Ward

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Greg McGrath

4. Eoin Ryan

5. Fiachna Barrett

6. Jonny Murphy

7. Oisin McCormack

8. Ciaran Booth

Reserves

16. Kolo Kiripati

17. Bart Vermeulen

18. Kacper Palamarczuk

19. Gareth Kilkelly

20. Matthew O’Hara

21. Matthew Devine

22. Darragh Kennedy

23. Declan O’Loughlin