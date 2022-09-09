Connacht Eagles team named to face Leinster A

The Connacht Eagles side to take on the Leinster ‘A’ team this Saturday at Energia Park (k/o 1.30pm) has been named.

Eoin de Buitléar will captain the side. Eoin along with, Josh O’Connor, Charlie Ward and Donnacha Byrne were recently invited to train with the senior squad during pre-season which included game time against Castres Olympique and Sale Sharks.

Sam Illo joins Charlie and Eoin in the front-row.

John Forde partners the the towering figure of Darragh Murray in second row.

Its a back-row line-up of Ciaran Booth, Oisin McCormack and Seán Masterson.

The half-back partnership see’s Will Reilly from Buccaneers at scrum-half and Ballina’s Harry West at fly-half.

In the centre, Cathal Forde will look to build on his brilliant form from last season as he plays alongside Daniel Hawkshaw.

The back three see’s Corinthians Sean Fox at left wing, Josh O’Connor who scored a try in a pre-season friendly for the senior squad against Sale Sharks on the right wing, and Adam O’Carroll at full-back.

Entry to the game is free of charge so make sure to go and support the boys.

CONNACHT EAGLES SQUAD V LEINSTER ‘A’

Saturday 10th September @ Energia Park, Dublin (k/o 13:30)

15. Adam O’Carroll

14. Josh O’Connor

13. Daniel Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Sean Fox

10. Harry West

9. Will Reilly

1. Charlie Ward

2. Eoin de Buitléar (c)

3. Sam Illo

4. John Forde

5. Darragh Murray

6. Ciaran Booth

7. Oisin McCormack

8. Seán Masterson

16. Oisin Dolan

17. Oisin Michel

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Donnacha Byrne

20. Mark Boyle

21. Hubert Gilvarry

22. John Devine

23. Adam Madden

24. Hugh Gavin