Connacht Eagles Team Named For Crucial Celtic Cup Clash With Leinster

The Connacht Eagles management have named their team for tomorrow’s crucial final Celtic Cup league game against Leinster A at The Sportsground (k/o 1pm).

The Eagles go into the game knowing that a win coupled with an Ulster A loss at home to Munster A would see them qualify for the final against Leinster.

The front row is unchanged with hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin starting alongside props Matthew Burke and Conor Kenny. There’s one change in the second row where Cillian Gallagher comes in for Joe Maksymiw to partner Cormac Daly, while in the back row flanker Joshua Dunne is named in place of Lucas Culliton. He’ll be joined by Niall Murray and number 8 Mikey Wilson who complete the pack.

There’s a change at out-half where there’s a start for Conor Dean while Luke Carty moves to number 12 to partner captain Seán O’Brien. A back three of wingers Peter Sullivan and Diarmuid Kilgannen and full-back Conor Hayes completes the side.

The Eagles have won 5 of their 6 games so far in what’s been a very impressive campaign, so all Connacht fans are being encouraged to come along and support them for their final league game.

Tickets cost €10 for adults, €5 for juniors and all 2019/20 season ticket holders go free.

CONNACHT EAGLES V LEINSTER A (FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER 2019 @ THE SPORTSGROUND, K/O 1PM).

15. Conor Hayes

14. Diarmuid Kilgannen

13. Seán O’Brien (C)

12. Luke Carty

11. Peter Sullivan

10. Conor Dean

9. Stephen Kerins

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Conor Kenny

4. Conor Daly

5. Cillian Gallagher

6. Niall Murray

7. Joshua Dunne

8. Mikey Wilson

Replacements

16. Declan Adamson

17. Conor Maguire

18. Adam Coyle

19. Hubert Costello

20. Donnacha Byrne

21. Aran Hehir

22. Shane Jennings

23. Hugh Lane