Connacht Draw With Ulster In Women’s Interprovincials – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht’s Senior Women’s team came away from Kingspan Stadium with a draw on Saturday afternoon following a game that they will feel they should have won.

Leading 25-11, they conceded two late converted tries with the game finishing 25-25.

Here is the commentary of the game from William Davies and Linley McKenzie.

William Davies got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Emer Dowd after the game.

CONNACHT WOMEN MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER WOMEN

Kingspan Stadium, Saturday 17 August @ 14:30

15.Meabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC)

14. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians RFC)

13. Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC)

12. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemians RFC)

11. Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians RFC)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (Co-Captain)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

2. Lily Brady (UL Bohemians RFC)

3. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC)

4. Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

5. Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC)

6. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC)

7. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam.Oughterard RFC)

8. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC) (Co-Captain)

16. Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC)

17. Hope Lowney (MU Barnhall)

18. Roisín Maher (Galwegians RFC)

19. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC)

20. Rosie Searle (Navan RFC)

21. May Goulding (Saracens)

22. Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC)

23. Hannah Clarke (Tuam Oughterard RFC / Galwegians RFC)