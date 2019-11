A Connacht team, ravaged by injury, produced one of the best performances in recent memory in beating Montpellier 23-20 in their Heineken European Cup opening group game at the Sportsground.

Here are the three Connacht tries and the final moments with Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

Caolin Blade was announced as man of the match and he spoke to Rob Murphy

Rob then got the thoughts of Connacht coach Andy Friend