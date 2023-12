Connacht Cup Soccer fixtures announced

The fixtures for the Connacht Cup Men’s Round 3 and the Connacht Shield Round 1 Fixtures in January have been announced. Both Athenry teams have home advantage on the same day, while Maree/Oranmore and Salthill Devon will have also two teams in action, but with only one having a home tie. There are 27 first-round games in the Connacht Shield, with five teams receiving a bye into round 2 in early February.