Connacht Cup Round 3 fixtures confirmed for Jan 19th

The 3rd round draw and fixtures for the TP Brennan Connacht Cup have been finalised for 2pm on Sunday, January 19th 2020. There are 32 ties in total, with the top 3 sides in the Galway Premier League all drawn away from home. Mervue ‘A’ go to Manulla, Salthill Devon make the trip to Glenamaddy to play Glen Celtic and Athenry ‘A’ travel to neighbours Colga. The Cup draw in full is:

Meanwhile there are just 7 ties in the Connacht Shield, with all other teams receiving a bye into round two.

Gurteen Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC Newport Mulranny Wanderers v Chaffpool Utd Maree Oranmore B v Killala Glenhest Rovers v Athenry FC B Manulla ‘B v Crossmolina Manor Utd v Mervue Utd B Corrib Celtic B v Fahy Rovers