28 February 2024

Connacht Cup Quarter-Final line-up revealed

The quarter-final line-up for the Connacht Cup has been announced by the Connacht FA, with five Galway clubs still in the race for this year’s title. Defending champions Athenry could face a re-match against Castlebar Celtic, the side they beat on penalties in last year’s final, Salthill Devon could meet neighbours Mervue United if Mervue overcome Carbury FC in Sligo, Colga FC face a trip to Moore United in Athlone and Maree/Oranmore will go to Ballyheane FC in Mayo if they can firstly beat Ballina Town. The Quarter-Finals are scheduled for April 14th.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the Connacht Shield have also been announced:

